Lemmo Zero Officially Launches On 20 June

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On 20 June, Lemmo - a smart micro-mobility brand from Berlin - joined hands with NIO to launch the Lemmo Zero, a carbon fibre, smart folding, dual-mode electric bike, at NIO's global headquarters in Shanghai.The event was attended by Toni Pavic, Co-founder of Lemmo, Dr. Qin Hao, Head of R&D at Lemmo, Chloe Zhang, Head of NIO Life and Zhou Xing, Head of the NIO ET5 & ET5T.As a smart micro-mobility brand rooted in the European market, Lemmo has earned recognition for its innovations in electrification and intelligent design. The company pioneers new product platforms by merging and redefining existing categories.The Lemmo Zero, is based on Lemmo's Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) platform and marks the first global model in the lineup. Designed to support '4+2 intelligent mobility', it embraces the growing trend of "destination cycling", offering a flexible and free-spirited mobility lifestyle.Lemmo Zero revolutionises the traditional folding bike structure with a three-fold mechanism that dramatically reduces overall volume. When folded, it's 40% smaller than most mainstream 20-inch folding bikes and 20% smaller than typical 16-inch three-fold models. It fits easily into the trunks of multiple NIO models and even into a standard 28-inch suitcase-truly achieving global portability.The folding process is simple and intuitive. Using a magnetic locking system and quick-release handle, the bike folds in just 30 seconds and unfolds in 15. In push mode, there's no need to lift the bike, allowing for effortless navigation through metro stations, elevators, and other everyday spaces.Beyond its compact structure, Lemmo Zero is defined by its high-performance materials. The frame and front fork are crafted from T700 and T800 carbon fibre by Toray, balancing exceptional strength with lightness. The net weight remains under 10.5 kg, and even with the full electric system, the bike weighs only 12.5 kg-offering a rare combination of portability and performance.At its core, the Lemmo Zero features E+ technology, enabling smooth transitions between human-powered and electric-assisted riding. Its removable"Smartpac Air" integrates the battery, electronic control system, and IoT modules. Offering a 30–40 km range, IP66 waterproofing, and 65W fast charging, the Smartpac also functions as a power bank for smartphones and laptops. With a 160Wh capacity, it complies with airline regulations, allowing users to travel globally without battery restrictions.The dual-mode hub features a low-resistance clutch design that creates virtually no drag during manual riding. In electric-assist mode, the 0.9 kg high-speed internal rotor motor delivers up to 400W and 30Nm of torque, easily conquering city streets and steep slopes. A high-precision torque sensor ensures a smooth, natural ride that amplifies the rider's pedalling power.Lemmo Zero isn't just an electric bike-it's a smart mobility device with an advanced connected system. Equipped with GPS, Bluetooth, 4G modules, and OTA capabilities, it keeps riders connected and informed wherever they go. Through the Lemmo app, users can track real-time cycling data, including cadence, power, speed, and battery status, delivering valuable insights for both commuters and cycling enthusiasts.Attention to user experience is evident in every detail. A 5-speed Shimano external gear system adapts to varying terrain.Front and rear disc brakes offer reliable stopping in all weather. A thickened ergonomic saddle ensures comfort even on longer rides, and the geometry of the carbon frame accommodates a wide range of rider heights for an optimised riding position.From material to mobility, power to intelligence, and from car trunks to airport gates, the Lemmo Zero redefines what an electric folding bike can be. It is a testament to the shared vision of Lemmo and NIO -pushing the boundaries of micro-mobility and shaping a new lifestyle of freedom, flexibility, and intelligent design.For more information, visit:Imagery here:video here:About Lemmo:Lemmo [Light Electric Micro Mobility] is a Berlin-based leader in urban mobility solutions, committed to sustainability, efficiency, and premium design. With a focus on innovation and customer empowerment, Lemmo aims to transform the way people navigate urban landscapes, one ride at a time.

Toni Pavic

Head of Branding and Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.