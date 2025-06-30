Starry Venus Ignites A New Era Of Sound And Vision With Transformative Music And Film

Photographer Stephen Henderson Copyright OMWE Productions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Starry Venus is a bold, boundary-pushing force in the world of sound and story. Courageously redefining convention, she's crafting immersive experiences that awaken the soul and provoke deep feeling. Her latest EP, SOUL, fuses organic instruments with electronic soundscapes, delivering an emotional journey that is energetically rich, spiritually resonant, and unapologetically raw. Every note is designed to stir the spirit, inspire reflection, and reconnect us with what it means to feel fully alive.Rooted in Sedona, Arizona, and shaped by a lifetime of spiritual exploration, Starry's music is fearless, genre-defying, and deeply human. With handpans, strings, piano, synthesizers, and ethereal vocals, she weaves together a sonic experience that's intuitive and visceral. SOUL is available now on all major platforms, including Spotify Apple Music and SoundCloud.These compositions are sonic landscapes-each track a gateway into presence, vulnerability, and personal power. Built on frequency, intention, and soul-not formulas-this is music that blurs the line between sound and sensation. It moves, it heals, it transforms.Starry Venus' creative expression extends beyond music and into the cinematic realm. Her internationally award-winning short film Starborn is a symbolic exploration of identity, creation, and awakening. Celebrated by UK Film Review and Short Films Matter, Starborn has been honored by over 40 international film festivals, including IndieX Film Fest, Paris International Short Festival, and the Berlin Indie Film Festival.Watch it now on the Starry Venus YouTube channel, and explore more via FilmFreeway.With a multidisciplinary background in visual art, performance art, screenwriting, and music, Starry brings rare emotional depth and clarity to everything she creates. Her work doesn't play it safe-it's intimate, provocative, and designed to stir the parts of us we often ignore.Alongside violinist and producer Kira Mele, Starry co-founded OMWE Productions, an international creative collective for transformative art and sacred expression. Together, they are reimagining what music and film can be-offering works that are emotionally expansive, artistically fearless, and spiritually awake.What's next? Music videos that push perception, dance remixes pulsing with deeper purpose, and immersive live events that reignite the creative fire within. This isn't background music. This is full-body, full-spirit activation.Explore the full universe of Starry Venus at starryvenus or through her Linktree .This is art that doesn't whisper-it reverberates.Follow Instagram:

Nolan Bellamy

ICT PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Starborn, a micro-film by Starry Venus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.