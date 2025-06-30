403
UN chief says international aid budgets is destroyed
(MENAFN) At a major global development forum held in Seville, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Monday, stating that international aid budgets have been “decimated.” He emphasized that the issue is not merely statistical, but a real-world crisis involving “families going hungry, children unvaccinated, children dropping out of school.”
Guterres highlighted that achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals — a global framework aimed at eradicating poverty, preserving the environment, and fostering global peace — would require an annual investment of approximately $4 trillion.
“But we are here in Seville to change course, to restore a message of fairness and justice for all,” Guterres added.
He made these remarks during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, the first of its kind in ten years. The gathering has drawn around 50 heads of state and some 4,000 participants from the private sector, civil society, and international financial institutions for four days of discussions.
As reported, the United States announced earlier this month that it would not take part in the conference. The country, which recently slashed funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—long recognized as a major force in global aid—has also officially distanced itself from the Sustainable Development Goals.
“For decades, the mission of sustainable development has united countries large and small. Together, we achieved progress,” Guterres said. “But today, development and international cooperation are facing massive headwinds. We are living in a world where trust is fraying and multilateralism is strained.”
