Leap Partners Expands In Kentucky

Leap Partners acquires Air Control Heating and Air Conditioning, a leading HVAC provider in Lexington, KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the Southeast's fastest-growing home service companies, is thrilled to announce its newest expansion - the acquisition of Air Control Heating and Air Conditioning in Lexington, Kentucky.

For over 54 years, Air Control has been a proud member of the Central Kentucky community. Known for top-notch service, expert craftsmanship, and deep community ties, the company will continue to operate under its trusted name, with current owner, Herbie McGaughey, continuing to lead the company's continued growth and excellence.

"This is a big moment for Leap Partners as we continue our growth in Kentucky," said John Cerasuolo, CEO of Leap Partners. "Herbie and his incredible team have earned the respect of their community through hard work and a commitment to doing things the right way. Their values and passion for serving customers align perfectly with ours, and we're excited to help take Air Control to the next level."

Herbie McGaughey, owner of Air Control Heating and Air Conditioning, shared his enthusiasm about the future: "Joining Leap Partners opens up so many possibilities for our team and our customers. We're gaining a partner who truly understands the importance of local service, while giving us the tools and support to grow in ways we couldn't do alone. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Over the last three and a half years, Leap Partners has acquired 27 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

