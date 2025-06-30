Basis Technologies Names Mike Hoyle As Executive Vice President Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Industry Veteran and Amazon Product Leader Joins Basis to Grow Company's Holistic Implementation of AI

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( ), the industry's leading advertising automation platform, announced today Mike Hoyle as Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In his newly appointed position, Mike will drive the holistic implementation of AI into the company's flagship technology offering across key features such as media planning, campaign optimization, forecasting, reporting and more. He will focus on alignment of product, engineering and data science teams to deliver on Basis' AI technology portfolio.

Mike was most recently a product development leader at Amazon for four years, driving developments related to allocation and pricing of Sponsored Product ads across off-search pages. At Amazon, he was also focused on building and scaling a team of engineers and applied scientists that leveraged AI to optimize ad relevance and performance. Prior to Amazon, Mike was VP of Engineering at Basis, playing a key role in the development of the Basis platform. In his career, he has led software development teams for enterprises such as Citi, Barclays Capital, and Morgan Stanley.

“Basis is fortunate to have Mike join our team as he finishes a dynamic four years at Amazon where he implemented a sustainable growth strategy for one of its most significant advertising products,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies.“As brands and agencies continue to adopt Basis to automate their advertising, our vision is to further leverage artificial intelligence to boost human intelligence and improve the lives of people working in digital media.”

Basis Technologies provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis' suite of AI and machine learning-powered solutions streamline operations, minimize costly errors, and enhance campaign performance.

“Basis holds a unique position at the center of the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Mike Hoyle.“By harnessing the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we have an opportunity to empower our customers with the most automated, intelligent, and comprehensive advertising solution in the market.”

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at .

Press Contact

Anthony Loredo

...

917-573-4157