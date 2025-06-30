Edgemode Secures Merger With Blackberry AIF To Propel High-Performance Computing Expansion And Scales AI Data Center Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Combined Entity to Control 4.4GW of Hyperscale-Ready Capacity Across Spain, Targeting Over $1 Billion in Valuation”

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a next-generation AI data infrastructure company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EdgeMode Inc. and BlackBerry AIF (BAIF). This merger is structured to facilitate the proposed acquisition of BAIF's assets by EdgeMode in exchange for equity and investment capital, forming a platform to support EdgeMode's expansion in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center sector across Europe.

Under the terms of the MOU, EdgeMode will acquire 100% of BAIF's issued share capital. Upon closing, BAIF stakeholders will hold 50% of the outstanding equity of EdgeMode and is anticipated that the assets of the combined company would increase by over $140M. The combined entity will control a 4.4 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of hyperscale-ready sites across Spain and Europe, with initial 1 GW ready to build (RTB) in Q4 2025. A further 1.2 MW is targeted to be ready to build (RTB) by Q4 2027. Significant growth is expected as EdgeMode attracts investment and scales infrastructure.

By leveraging its existing relationships with investment banks and initiating strategic M&A transactions, EdgeMode is poised to attract substantial investor interest, thereby enhancing shareholder value and positioning itself as a leader in the AI data center sector in Europe.

BAIF's assets include 23 data center development sites totaling 4.41 GW of capacity, of which over 2.2 GW have secured land leases, zoning approvals (ICUs), and dark fiber access. EdgeMode expects the merger will accelerate its HPC rollout, initially targeting its Swedish site at Marviken, where it has already secured a 95MW power purchase agreement and commenced construction on its first 20MW facility.

The high-performance computing (HPC) and data center markets are experiencing growth, driven largely by the surge in AI adoption. According to Fortune Business, the global HPC market is estimated at roughly $54 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $110 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, EdgeMode delivers high-density, AI-optimized, and100% renewable-powered infrastructure designed to meet the soaring demands of AI training, HPC,and next-gen cloud computing. Through the company's business model, EdgeMode intends to develop and sell sites to data center operators and hyperscalers as well as continue to develop its colocation hosting model.

“This merger with Blackberry AIF accelerates EdgeMode's transformation into a high-performance computing leader,” said Charlie Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeMode.“By combining our infrastructure expertise with BAIF's strategic assets, we are establishing a scalable platform with multi-gigawatt capacity and a clear path to substantial market value. This transaction positions EdgeMode to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven data infrastructure and unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jose Mora, CEO of BlackBerry AIF, added,“This is a key partnership that brings global capital, execution capabilities, and public market access to our pipeline of next-generation AI data center assets. Together with EdgeMode, we aim to fast-track site development, attract hyperscale customers, drive investor confidence and long-term value creation”

The parties have commenced a 45-day due diligence period to finalize a definitive merger agreement. The MOU provides for collaborative governance, shared management oversight, and mutual development of projects.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world's most demanding compute workloads.

About BlackBerry AIF

BlackBerry AIF is a Spanish digital infrastructure firm specializing in the design, financing, and operation of high-performance green data centers for AI and supercomputing workloads. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Seville (Spain), it mobilizes private capital to deploy sustainable critical infrastructure in Iberia With a certified direct investment approach, we apply rigorous technical and financial criteria to highly complex projects. Our expertise includes exhaustive due diligence, energy contract structuring, and operational efficiency optimization, positioning us as experts in digital infrastructure in Spain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

...

Investor Relations

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

PCG Advisory, Inc.

...