Darven: A New Leap In AI-Powered Legal Technology Launching From The UAE To The World
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 2025: BlendLab , a UAE-based technology company, has announced its upcoming release of Darven , an AI-powered legal platform purpose-built to support lawyers and legal institutions in the Arab region and beyond. Currently in its final development phase, Darven introduces a forward-looking solution that bridges modern legal practice with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Designed to meet the practical needs of legal professionals, Darven combines legal reasoning with intelligent features such as AI-driven case analysis, automated document handling, and an interactive legal assistant - all tailored to adapt across regional and international jurisdictions. Hasan Ahmad, Founder and CEO of BlendLab, commented: “Darven addresses a long-standing gap in the legal technology space across the Arab region. We chose to build and launch from the UAE as it represents a hub for legal innovation, where forward-thinking legal systems meet emerging tech.” The platform's early access program is now open for lawyers, law firms, and legal departments interested in joining the initial rollout. Participants will be among the first to explore Darven's intelligent capabilities once the beta version is available: The announcement comes at a time when AI is rapidly transforming the legal sector worldwide. Darven is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping smarter, more efficient legal services - designed for real-world impact across multilingual, multicultural, and multi-jurisdictional environments.
