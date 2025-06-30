Unbounded Launches Online Math Academy To Strengthen K-5 Math Instruction

New flexible professional learning platform helps educators build math and language skills -anytime, anywhere

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnboundEd , a national nonprofit that supports educators with high-quality professional learning and support, today announced the launch of the OMA - The Online Math Academy : Powered by CORE Learning. Grounded in research and designed for today's classrooms, OMA equips educators with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to build students' math understanding while synchronously promoting language development.

OMA delivers flexible, high-impact professional learning that helps educators teach math with confidence-especially in varied language classrooms. With short, interactive modules and practical, standards-aligned content, OMA meets teachers where they are, making powerful instruction accessible, sustainable, and scalable.

"OMA brings together the best of digital learning and in-person support," said Lacey Robinson, CEO of UnboundEd. "We're delivering flexible, blended models that combine the accessibility of high-quality digital learning with the transformational power of face-to-face coaching."

OMA includes five asynchronous modules focused on building K–5 students' proficiency with early number sense and fractions. The content helps educators make key concept connections, link physical and visual models to operations, and address common misconceptions.

Each course features:



Research-based strategies for teaching math in language-rich classrooms

Interactive learning modules that fit into busy schedules

Videos, simulations, and guided reflections

Discussion boards for peer collaboration Virtual cohort coaching and progress monitoring

Educators who have engaged with OMA emphasize how its combination of engaging visuals, hands-on activities, and expert support helps deepen their math content knowledge and instructional confidence. "The visual aids used in the lectures and the practical assignments given out encourage deeper understanding of the subject matter, all under the guidance of inspirational and experienced instructors," said one OMA participant.

OMA is part of UnboundEd's decade-long mission to improve teaching and learning through effective, standards-aligned, grade-level instruction. In the last ten years, the organization has partnered with 852 school districts and education agencies across 45 states, supporting more than 13 million students. Thousands of educators have participated in UnboundEd's Standards Institute , gaining essential tools to implement effective, standards-aligned practices in their classrooms.

To learn more, visit unbounded/services/online-math-academy .

About UnboundEd

UnboundEd empowers educators to meet the needs of every single student through grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful - GLEAM® - instruction. The organization continues to expand its offerings and drive long-needed changes in instruction, partnering with school districts and education agencies across more than 40 states.

