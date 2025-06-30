Gray And Morinaga Celebrate Major Construction Milestone

Morinaga chose Gray to provide a suite of integrated services for the unique needs of this project, including construction , engineering , and automation services . Additionally, the Gray team will procure and install process equipment for Morinaga on this project.

Gray's efforts to solve Morinaga's challenges with a comprehensive package of integrated professional services ultimately led the customer to accelerate the project timeline.

"This topping out marks more than just progress, it celebrates the strength of our partnership and the shared commitment driving this project forward," says Brett Goode , executive vice president, food & beverage market , Gray. "It's an honor to work alongside Morinaga on a facility that will help shape the future of the confectionery market and meet growing demand in a rapidly expanding sector."

Once complete, this 130,000 s.f. expansion will support Morinaga's growing U.S. presence and increase production of HI-CHEW, one of the fasting growing non-chocolate candies in the country. The expanded facility will enable Morinaga to meet increasing customer demand, boost output capacity, and streamline operations under one roof.

Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to provide more than 200 new jobs for the area.

