Loftin Commits To Workforce Development With UTI Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the early employment program, participating employers may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, consideration for full-time employment, and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation. Participating employers establish eligibility requirements and conditions, which are between the employer and the student. More than 140 employers currently participate in the program.

Through this partnership, students in UTI's Diesel Technology programs at campuses in Houston , Dallas , and Austin , Texas, as well as in Avondale , Ariz., will have the opportunity to apply for positions with Loftin and begin working while still in school. Students enrolled in the Industrial Maintenance Program in Houston are also eligible for this opportunity.

"At Loftin Equipment Co., Generator Technicians are the backbone of our business and the front line of An Elite Experience in Power. Their expertise, dedication, and performance uphold our reputation and fuel our success. That's why we invest in long-term career pathways, competitive compensation, growth opportunities, and a culture rooted in respect and safety-ensuring Loftin remains the destination of choice for elite technicians who power the industries and communities we serve," said People Manager, Julie Bailey, Loftin Equipment Co.

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz said, "This partnership with Loftin Equipment Co. allows participating students to not only train for the industry, but to get real-world experience while they are still in school. For those pursuing power generation, it's a direct path into a vital industry with work experience and career momentum from day one."

Students selected by Loftin will gain part-time, hands-on experience in the power generation field-performing maintenance, diagnostics, and commissioning of generator systems-while continuing their education. Upon graduation, these students will be considered for full-time roles with the company, which offers $25,000 in tuition reimbursement, a $3,000 tool assistance program, pay 20% above industry standards, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, a retirement plan, and ongoing opportunities for career training, growth, and advancement. UTI students who graduate from other campuses will also be eligible for Loftin Equipment's tuition reimbursement program, if hired.

