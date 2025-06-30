Voip-Pal Files Fourth Federal Lawsuit In Series Of Related Class And Antitrust Actions Targeting Monopolization And Exclusion Of Standalone Wi-Fi Calling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Emil Malak Discusses VoIP-Pal's Legal Strategy and Market Vision in New CEOCFO Interview - Read the Full Q&A here

WACO, Texas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) has filed a fourth federal lawsuit-Case No. 1:25-cv-01970 -in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, asserting a nationwide consumer class action against Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The complaint alleges that the Defendants used their control over mobile operating systems and device infrastructure to exclude standalone Wi-Fi Calling, forcing consumers into bundled voice plans and suppressing competition. VoIP-Pal seeks structural relief, treble damages, and market correction under the Sherman Act, Clayton Act, and RICO.

This new filing is related to three previously filed federal actions:



Inc. v. AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and T-Mobile US, Inc., Case No. 1:24-cv-03051

Inc., et al. v. AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and T-Mobile US, Inc., Case No. 1:24-cv-03054 (Putative consumer class action) Inc. v. Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Case No. 1:25-cv-01843



All four complaints are available for public viewing on the Company's website at , under the Legal Documents tab .

In a newly published interview with CEOCFO Magazine, VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak discusses the company's litigation strategy, market vision, and the broader implications of its antitrust actions. The full Q&A can be accessed here .

Disclaimer: The complaints referenced contain allegations that have not yet been adjudicated in court. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven liable.

About Inc. Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is actively seeking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of a favorable resolution.

For Further Information

Corporate Website:

IR Inquiries: ...

IR Contact: Rich Inza, (954) 495-4600