AI-Enabled Biometric Market Size To Surpass USD 49.40 Billion By 2032, Grow At A CAGR Of 7.88% Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 27.08 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 49.40 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.88% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid)
. By Application (Government, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel and Immigration, Consumer Electronics)
. By Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Behavioral Biometrics)
. By End Use (Personal Identification, Access Control, Time and Attendance Management, Security and Surveillance, Fraud Prevention)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Deployment Mode
In 2024, the On-Premises segment led the AI-enabled biometric market with a 56.89% revenue share, during the forecast period owing to the data privacy issues and regulations that are being implemented across the world mainly in the government and defense vertical. Old-line industries like manufacturing and finance prefer on-premises setups for the control and compatibility with existing systems.
The Cloud-Based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing preference for scalable, cost-efficient, and remotely accessible biometric solutions, with players such as Microsoft Azure supporting trusted identity platforms.
By Application
In 2024, the Government segment led the AI-enabled biometric market with a 32.82% revenue share, which can primarily be attributed to huge investments for national ID projects; border control, law enforcement, and public safety were other crucial factors. Nations around the world are implementing AI-driven biometric applications to support citizen identification, voting security and immigration, of which Thales Group is a leading supplier.
The Banking and Financial Services segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% (2025–2032), given the need for hands-free AI-based authentication across healthcare, smart homes, and customer service.
By Technology
Fingerprint Recognition held the largest market share of 35.82% in 2024, driven by its affordability, precision, and widespread integration across devices and government ID systems. Its ease of use and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it a preferred choice, with IDEMIA leading global adoption.
Voice Recognition is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.22% (2025–2032), due to growing usage of AI Biometrics across industries to prevent cyber-attacks, with companies such as BioCatch leading the way.
By End-Use
In 2024, Security and Surveillance led the AI-enabled biometric market with a 31.39% revenue share, driven by widespread adoption of AI-powered tools like facial recognition and behavior analysis for public safety and asset protection. Companies like Hikvision are at the forefront, offering advanced, 24/7 surveillance solutions.
Fraud Prevention is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% (2025–2032), as industries adopt AI biometrics to combat cyber threats, led by innovators like BioCatch.
Global Momentum: Regional Leaders and Growth Drivers in the AI-Enabled Biometric Market
In 2024, North America led the AI-enabled biometric market with a 35.92% revenue share, majorly due to robust government support, mature technology, and high adoption in defense, healthcare and banking, specifically in the U.S.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a 9.24% CAGR (2025–2032), driven by urbanization, digital ID programs, and smart city investments in China, India, and Japan. Europe is steadily expanding due to GDPR-compliant, privacy-focused biometric solutions, with the U.K. at the forefront. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the UAE through smart governance and AI investment, while Brazil drives growth in Latin America with biometric adoption in fintech, public security, and national ID initiatives.
Recent Developments:
- In April 2025, NEC Corporation announced the world's first face recognition technology for personalized cancer vaccines that complies with the need for both security and privacy for the protection of patient personal information, while maintaining a high degree of accuracy. The company also launched AI-based innovations to optimize vaccine workflow and production management. In June 2025, Thales Group signed an MoU with Vietnam's Space Committee and OSB Group to boost collaboration in space technology, innovation, and education. The move aligns with Vietnam's national space strategy and expands Thales' role across aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity sectors in the country.
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. AI-enabled Biometric Market, by Deployment Mode
8. AI-enabled Biometric Market, by Application
9. AI-enabled Biometric Market, by Technology
10. AI-enabled Biometric Market, by End-Use
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
