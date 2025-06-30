CBAK Energy Forms Strategic Partnership With Anker Innovations To Establish Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility In Malaysia, With Potential Orders Valued At Up To US$357 Million
In recognition of CBAK Energy's commitment to expanding its global manufacturing presence, Anker Innovations and CBAK Energy have established a long-term cooperation framework, with potential orders valued at approximately US$357 million. Both parties have also expressed a strong mutual intent to collaborate closely on the Malaysian Project. Since 2022, Anker Innovations has steadily increased its procurement of battery cells from CBAK Energy, becoming the Company's largest customer. The majority of these purchases have centered around the Model 32140 LFP cylindrical batteries, which power Anker's high-demand portable energy storage products-particularly in the U.S. market. The new Partnership marks a deepening of this long-term collaboration.
CBAK Energy has completed the registration of its Malaysian entity and expects to begin facility renovation as early as next month.
Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented,“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Anker Innovations, a highly respected and globally recognized brand. This long-term order commitment, along with substantial prepayments, reflects Anker's strong confidence in our technical capabilities, product performance, and manufacturing quality. We are fully committed to allocating all necessary internal resources to ensure the successful launch of the Malaysian Project and the fulfillment of this transformative order.”
About CBAK Energy
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.
For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn .
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
For further inquiries, please contact:
In China:
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment