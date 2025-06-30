Empower Appoints Steve Hertog As Senior Vice President Of Sales To Strengthen Next Phase Of High Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership team expansion signals Empower's drive to lead markets for kilowatt-class processor power

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), announced today the appointment of Steve Hertog as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Hertog will lead Empower's worldwide sales strategy and execution as the company accelerates the adoption of its groundbreaking vertical power delivery solutions for kilowatt-class processors across data center, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing markets.

Hertog brings over 35 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales organizations in the semiconductor and electronics industries. Prior to joining Empower, Hertog served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Impedans, Ltd., where he spearheaded global expansion efforts in plasma and radio frequency (RF) measurement markets. During his career, Hertog also held executive sales leadership positions at industry giants such as Keysight Technologies, Tessera, Avago Technologies, and Hewlett Packard.

"Steve's proven track record in scaling global sales and his understanding of complex technology ecosystems make him the perfect fit for Empower as we enter our next phase of hypergrowth,” said Tim Phillips, CEO of Empower Semiconductor.“His leadership will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering transformative power solutions to our customers worldwide.”

“I am thrilled to join Empower Semiconductor at such a pivotal time,” said Hertog.“Empower's revolutionary approach to vertical power delivery is second to none in power density and performance as demanded by the AI processors. I look forward to working with this exceptional team as we ramp up to high volume production.”

Hertog will focus on scaling Empower's customer engagements and partnerships globally.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFastTM technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower's power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

