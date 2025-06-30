Lightspeed Systems Introduces BOB: The AI Assistant Built For K12

- Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed SystemsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems, the trusted partner to thousands of school districts, announces the launch of BOB 3.0, an AI assistant designed to revolutionize how K–12 leaders work, support students, manage technology, and solve everyday challenges across their edtech ecosystem.BOB, a Bot of Bots, is more than just a chatbot. It's a network of AI-powered assistants embedded throughout the Lightspeed platform-ready to answer questions, surface insights, automate tasks, and deliver real-time help across IT, instruction, student safety, and administration. An AI-native, policy-governed, modular platform designed for federated orchestration of LLMs and tools, BOB is built for the future on a model context protocol (MCP).“School districts are being asked to do more with less, and that pressure shows up in every click, every report, every alert,” said Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems.“With BOB, we're putting the power of AI directly into the hands of educators and IT leaders-making their work faster, clearer, and more impactful. It's not just a tool. It's a sidekick for every superhero working in our schools.”With a nod to Bob Campus, the bot persona who guided millions of students and teachers in safe and appropriate web activity from 2010 to 2016, BOB 3.0 represents the next wave of innovation from Lightspeed. Key capabilities rolling out include:. Smart Summaries: Turn reports, alerts, and dashboards into plain-language takeaways.. Proactive Prompts: Let BOB suggest the next best action-before you even ask.. Ask Me Anything: Get instant answers on product features, usage stats, settings, and trends.. Easy Actions. Use BOB to turn off internet access in class or change Filter policies without navigating through the policy interface.. Everywhere Access: Built natively into Lightspeed's Filter, Alert, Classroom, Insight, Signal, MDM, and StopIt tools.The BOB 3.0 rollout begins this summer, with full availability across the Lightspeed platform later this year. Early access is available for select customers starting in July.To meet BOB and see BOB in action, visit Lightspeed Systems at Booth #2626 at ISTELive 25 or visit BOBisBack .About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years serving education, Lightspeed Systems provides the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for K–12 environments, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems partners with schools around the world to create secure, connected learning environments. To learn more, visit .

Amy Bennett

Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems

+1 503-891-7956

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

BOB is Back!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.