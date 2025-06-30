Shared Responsibility Shapes A Greener Future At Accra Marriott Hotel

Green Globe certified Accra Marriott Hotel

Accra Marriott Hotel, one of the leading 5-star hotels in Ghana, has been awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe.

- Luciano Scelza, General Manager at Accra Marriott HotelSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accra Marriott Hotel , one of the leading 5-star hotels in Ghana, has been awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe . Ghana is a country renowned for its beautiful beaches, rich culture, diverse nature, vibrant cities and warm hospitality.Reflecting on the property's first certification, Luciano Scelza, General Manager at Accra Marriott Hotel said,“As individuals, we all share a responsibility to contribute to a better world. As a leader, I embrace this duty-not only as a personal commitment but also as a guiding principle of our company. At Accra Marriott Hotel, sustainability is not just a goal, it is a core value embedded in everything we do.”“Our journey in achieving Green Globe Certification is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and continuous improvement. We are proud to uphold Marriott's vision for a more sustainable future, ensuring that our impact goes beyond hospitality to create a lasting, positive change in our communities and the world at large,” added Luciano Scelza.Water Conservation PracticesAccra Marriott Hotel takes great pride in efficient resource management practices to minimize environmental impacts. Almost all of the hotel's water is sourced entirely from groundwater which supplies 99% of the property's needs. This significantly reduces reliance on the national grid. In addition, water conservation practices have been implemented and an average of 2,500m3 of water per month is used, which translates to a cost savings of GH₵ 74,975 ($4,836) monthly (excluding tax).Supporting Ghanean ResidentsAccra Marriott Hotel pursues inclusive policies that foster regional economic development and also provide vital care for local residents. The majority of the staff employed at the hotel are local Ghanean who have had long term careers in hospitality while giving back to the community is a key pillar of sustainability efforts. Accra Marriott actively engages in programs that make a significant difference in the lives of local children and adults. One initiative designed to empower girls saw the hotel donate 300 sanitary pads to schoolgirls to support menstrual hygiene. In addition, mental health programs were supported by food donations given to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to feed 200 patients. Caring for orphans is another priority with regular donations of detergents, stationery and essential provisions made to a local orphanage. Furthermore, in 2024 health and wellness initiatives included the organization of regular medical screenings and health education for local community members.In line with its CSR initiatives, Accra Marriott Hotel holds various charitable events at the property throughout the year. The hotel works in collaboration with NGOs and last year hosted the 2024 International Missing Children's Day as well as a fundraising event for Missing Children Ghana.Green Team ProjectsLed by Charles Wemegah, the hotel's Green Team President, the Green Team drive impactful sustainability projects to ensure waste is minimized and eco-friendly practices have maximum effect. In the Chef's Garden fresh ingredients are collected daily for the buffet. Lemon balm, basil, chives, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are cultivated along with coconut trees that are harvested quarterly.The hotel works in partnership with the Zenzero Plastic Association. Recycling programs have resulted in the recycling of 250kg of plastic per month that are transformed into bins, mop sticks, broomsticks and rubbish bins. In back of house areas, waste segregation practices have been implemented to encourage staff members to act more responsibly. To enhance plastic collection efforts among employees, segregated bins creatively crafted from recycled palm oil gallons are in place in offices. Food waste initiatives are also part of the hotel's waste management strategy. All food waste is sent to the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant and converted into nutrient rich compost that is used by local farmers.“At Accra Marriott Hotel, sustainability is more than a goal-it's a responsibility. We remain committed to creating a lasting impact through innovation, conservation, and community engagement. Together, we are shaping a greener future!” concluded Charles Wemegah.ContactEzekiel OppongAssistant Manager Marketing ServicesAccra Marriott HotelLiberation Road,Airport City,Accra, GhanaT: +233 30 273 8000 M: +233 50 167 3154

