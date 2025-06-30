Credit Absolute Launches AI-Driven Funding Solutions For Denied Business Owners In 2025

Credit Absolute, a faith-based pioneer in small business lending, is empowering entrepreneurs with AI-driven funding solutions to overcome loan denials. With only 14.6% of small business loans approved by big banks, our SmartFund AI and Fundability Scanner connect owners to 40+ loan products from 1,000+ lenders, fueling growth in a $7.22 trillion market.

What Makes Us Different?



SmartFund AI : Analyzes credit gaps to match businesses with ideal funding, from DSCR Loans to Franchise Funding.

Two-Tier Model : Funding proceeds invest in business credit software for long-term growth, guided by one-on-one coaching.

LevelUp Analysis : Real-time credit insights ensure accountability, backed by video testimonials of $200K+ funding wins.

On Par Networking : Monthly events unite realtors and loan officers for faith-driven collaboration. Free Fundability Snapshot : Assess funding potential in minutes at .



“We're here to win together,” says Derick Vogel, CEO.“Our AI tools and coaching turn denials into opportunities for business owners.”

With small businesses facing high compliance costs and rigid lending criteria, Credit Absolute's LevelUp integration offers partners a competitive edge, while our affiliate program rewards realtors with mortgage-ready leads.

Take Action : Get your free Fundability Snapshot at or join us at onpargolfnetworking .

About Credit Absolute :

Credit Absolute delivers business funding and credit repair with a professional, approachable style, rooted in faith and innovation. We help entrepreneurs and partners thrive through smart technology and ethical solutions.