Huvr And Aura Rebrand As“Airez” To Usher In The Next Era Of Intelligent Physical Spaces

"Huvr and Aura announce rebrand as“airez” to usher in the next era of intelligent physical spaces."

Denver, CO - June 30, 2025 - Huvr, Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered physical intelligence and sensor platform, today announced that its platforms Huvr and Aura will rebrand under a single, unified identity: airez .

This transformation marks a significant evolution in the company's journey, from virtual reconnaissance, to an AI video analytics provider to a full-spectrum intelligence platform that empowers spaces to think, sense, and respond in real time. While Huvr, Inc. remains the legal entity, all technology, communications, and client-facing assets will now operate under the airez brand.

“airez represents who we've become and where we're going,” said Herman DeBoard, CEO of Huvr, Inc.“We've moved beyond virtual reconnaissance into something far more impactful: physical intelligence. This is about empowering environments to proactively understand and act, whether it's in security, operations, or environmental safety or efficiencies”

Over the past five years, the company has scaled through strategic acquisitions and the development of Aura, its core AI platform, extending capabilities across surveillance, safety, and environmental monitoring. airez now integrates video, thermal, fiberoptic, biometric, and edge-based sensors into a single, cohesive platform. The airez platform offers a unified suite of modular solutions:



airez Core – The AI decision engine driving all analytics

airez Vision – Computer vision and thermal awareness

airez Sense – Multi-patented fiberoptic ring interferometer for sound-based insights

airez Edge – Localized sensor integration and hardware control

airez Pulse – Biometric and environmental data collection

airez SOC – Command-and-control dashboard for operational visibility airez Scout – Mobile AI for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms



These tools are already transforming how organizations manage safety and operations, from Fortune 500 campuses and casinos to industrial complexes and energy grids.

“With airez, we're turning passive spaces into proactive environments,” said Jon Fairband, COO of Huvr.“This rebrand reflects our mission to deliver intelligence at the edge, empowering people and places with real-time, contextual awareness.”

The name airez is a fusion of strength and simplicity. It nods to Ares, the Greek god of protection and strategy, while evoking the effortless presence of air: seamless, vital, and everywhere. airez signals an AI solution that's always on, always learning, and deeply embedded into real-world infrastructure.

About airez

airez is the public brand of Huvr, Inc., a leader in AI for physical environments. airez transforms buildings, campuses, and infrastructure into smart, responsive ecosystems, blending advanced sensing, AI-driven decision-making, and real-time data to improve safety, efficiency, and operational awareness.