GIBO Click Powers Intelligent Monetization Trials On Udrama, Enhancing Multicurrency Transactions And Viewer Insights

HONG KONG, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO ), a leading innovator in intelligent content infrastructure, today announced the successful testing of its AI-driven engine, GIBO Click , on uDrama , a rising star in the global short drama landscape.

Since launching in May 2024 , uDrama has rapidly gained traction in North America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia , specializing in 1–2-minute short dramas that appeal to modern digital viewing habits. The platform supports a versatile monetization model, combining in-app purchases, advertisements, and subscriptions to serve a broad spectrum of global consumers.

As of June 2025 , uDrama has grown to more than 1.1 million users , with 120,000 daily active users (DAU) and a rich content library of over 1,000 titles .

GIBO Click: Integrating Smart Commerce with Audience Intelligence

The trial deployment of GIBO Click brings powerful capabilities to uDrama's backend ecosystem, including:



Seamless Multicurrency Settlement : Handles diverse regional payments with adaptive logic for international markets

AI-Driven Viewership Analysis : Provides deep insights into user preferences, completion rates, and content interaction patterns Modular Monetization Architecture : Supports flexible models such as pay-per-episode, bundled access, and user-specific pricing tiers

Following successful validations with Honey Reels and YouShort , this latest test with uDrama further affirms GIBO Click's utility as a modular enabler for the fast-growing short drama industry.

Accelerating the Future of Global Storytelling Platforms

GIBO Click empowers streaming platforms like uDrama with the ability to synchronize user behavior data, payment logic, and monetization tools within a single intelligent layer-supporting faster decision-making, greater revenue efficiency, and enhanced user personalization.

As short-form video platforms compete for global viewership and creator engagement, the integration of smart monetization engines like GIBO Click will be vital for scalable growth.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 86 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:



SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED