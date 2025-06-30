Cellid Successfully Develops Compact Wide Micro Projector With Wider Field Of View

TOKYO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc. , a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses today announced the successful development of a micro projector for AR glasses capable of projecting AR images with a wide field of view (FOV) of 60°. This was previously considered difficult to achieve with conventional off-the-shelf products.

The difference between FOV30° and FOV60° | Supports R, G, B (Full Color compositing is supported by Waveguide)

Currently, the AR glasses market is in its early stages, with adoption driven by practical information display applications such as notifications, weather updates, translations, and integration with generative AI. In these use cases, small and lightweight devices are expected to support initial market growth, as they can provide sufficient user value even with relatively narrow viewing angles.

Looking ahead, demand for more immersive experiences, such as video viewing, 3D content, and interaction with real space (Spatial Computing), is expected to increase. As a result, the importance of wide viewing angles and high-definition display performance will continue to grow.

In anticipation of these market developments, Cellid has developed this next-generation micro projector, which achieves a wide viewing angle, high light efficiency, and a compact form factor that far exceeds previous technological limitations. This advancement is expected to enhance the user experience of AR glasses and support the expansion of applications from information display to spatial experiences across various industries and service areas.

Background and Features

Cellid has previously developed the world's first waveguide lens for AR glasses supporting a 60° FOV. However, it has remained a significant industry challenge to develop a micro projector that can project high-definition, uniform images with a 50° or wider FOV while fitting into the compact frame of eyeglass-type AR glasses.

Cellid has now succeeded in developing a micro projector with an unprecedentedly wide viewing angle by employing a proprietary optical system and high-precision barrel structure. Micro projectors are structurally so sensitive that even the slightest misalignment of components can cause a significant deviation of the optical axis, and precise alignment technology is indispensable, especially for wide viewing angles.

Cellid has achieved both high optical precision and a wide viewing angle by combining a unique barrel structure and alignment technology. As a result, Cellid achieves high image quality and stable display while maintaining a shape that can be incorporated into a compact eyeglass-type frame.

Key Features of the Newly Developed Wide Micro Projector:

The features of the newly developed wide micro projector are as follows



Compact size (Φ5.8mm x 5.8mm) and light weight (0.3g) to fit normal eyeglass type AR glasses.

Wide 60° FOV projection, despite its small size, (70° will be supported in 2025). Cellid's unique precision barrel construction allows selection of the optimum angle of incidence for the waveguide, improving optical performance.

Looking forward, Cellid plans to further improve optical performance and manufacturing stability, aiming to expand the product lineup supporting FOVs from 50° to 70° and to establish a mass production system by the end of 2025.

By designing and developing wide-view micro projectors and waveguides in-house, Cellid can achieve higher optical performance and finer AR images than would be possible if these components were developed separately. Combined with the recently announced software correction technology , these advancements are expected to further enhance the AR glasses user experience and support the practical adoption of AR glasses across various industries.

Comments from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

"The successful development of a wide micro projector with a 60° FOV is an important milestone in the development of AR glasses that can be used in a wide range of applications. By combining Cellid's optical technology and design expertise, we have achieved a wide field of view, high definition, and compact size, which had previously been considered difficult to achieve. We believe that this is not only a technological innovation, but also a significant step toward transforming the AR glasses user experience. We will continue to develop the necessary products and technologies so that more people can use AR glasses in their daily lives."

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world's largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the "Blending of Physical and Digital World," making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

