CDB Joins Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty

In a historic step to combat hunger and reduce poverty globally, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank) has officially joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty . This partnership aligns with CDB's mission to foster sustainable development and improve the lives of people in the Caribbean by working collectively and collaboratively with international partners.

CDB's formal commitment to the Global Alliance was outlined in its statements of commitment, demonstrating its dedication to addressing structural poverty and inequality as part of the broader initiatives connected to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Bank has pledged to support the Alliance's objectives through knowledge sharing, ethical engagement, and the development of solutions tailored to the needs of vulnerable communities, including Indigenous populations and tribal groups.

Dr Isaac Solomon, CDB's vice president of operations, highlighted the bank's recognition of the increasing challenges posed by food insecurity and poverty, especially in light of the world's failure to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger). He stressed that“CDB is committed to fostering collaboration and driving collective action to ensure a holistic approach to tackling hunger and poverty that embraces climate-resilient agricultural practices, strengthened adaptive capacity to impacts of climate change, and building sustainable food systems. These, and wider inclusive development efforts, are crucial to deliver measurable change for communities across the region.”

The Alliance represents a unified effort to coordinate resources, share strategies, and implement practical solutions to improve food stability and economic resilience. The bank, through this partnership, further commits to exploring opportunities for collaboration with other Alliance members to elevate its impact and contribute meaningfully to this global fight.

