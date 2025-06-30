Physician Transaction Advisors Helps Physicians Navigate Financial Pressures With Strategic Partnerships

MADISON, Conn., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians are feeling the squeeze between decreasing reimbursements from insurance companies and increasing practice overhead with staff salaries and rent expenses going up. Some physicians are finding creative ways to enjoy the benefits of private practice while achieving economies of scale provided by a larger organization or private equity backed group.

"The challenges associated with skyrocketing costs, payor reimbursement, hospital competition, staff retention, and continuing to grow our business led us to consider strategic partnerships," explains Dr. A.J. Mencias, President of South Bend Orthopaedics, a large orthopedic group located in Northern Indiana. "The myriad business, operational, and financial complexities of running our private practice had become quite a burden for the physician and executive leadership team."

Rather than simply selling their business and abandoning independent practice, forward-thinking physicians like Dr. Mencias are pursuing strategic partnerships that maintain physician leadership while capturing operational efficiencies. These partnerships – often with large healthcare systems, private equity backed platforms, and national healthcare organizations – allow practices to access resources typically unavailable to smaller groups while preserving entrepreneurial culture and clinical autonomy.

"We decided to partner with a large orthopedic-focused private equity-backed Management Services Organization (MSO) platform," explains Dr. Mencias. "Having financial resources and additional management expertise on a larger scale, combined with detailed analytics, will provide long-term stability for our large MSO entity and lead to compounded benefits for all groups on the platform."

Healthcare industry veteran Barry Tanner, former CEO of Physicians Endoscopy and Integrated Oncology with over 30 years of healthcare leadership, validates this approach: "Private equity backed groups invest in the future of healthcare practices and offer an alternative partnership option for many practices. They have proven they can effectively spread costs among multiple physicians and provide their partners with the necessary resources, technology, systems, and access to capital that they would not otherwise have."

The success of these strategic partnerships hinges on how the deal is structured, a process that is highly complex and requires specialized expertise. Physicians need professional guidance when negotiating with large organizations that have extensive transactional experience and dedicated M&A teams. While some physicians consider hiring traditional investment banking firms, this approach often falls short of achieving optimal outcomes for medical practices.

"There are significant differences between the approach of most investment banking firms and an advisory firm like ours," explains Jim Freund, CEO of Physician Transaction Advisors (formerly ASCs Inc.). "Unlike investment banking firms which are largely comprised of finance-degreed teams, our senior team has spent their entire careers working exclusively with the physicians who have built and run practices and surgery centers. Successfully highlighting a practice's unique strengths and optimally packaging the business for strategic partners requires specialized healthcare knowledge and deep transactional experience specific to physician practices."

As financial pressures intensify across healthcare, strategic partnerships enable practices to address immediate economic challenges while positioning for long-term growth and sustainability. The key is finding the right advisor who can guide the practice to the best partner and structure the deal in a way that preserves what physicians value most about independent practice.

About Physician Transaction Advisors

For the past 20 years the industry leading team at Physician Transaction Advisors (formerly ASCs Inc.) has focused exclusively on representing physician-owners considering a strategic partnership and selling an interest in their practice. Our industry leading team leverages the experience gained from successfully completing more than 300 transactions to ensure our clients realize the best financial and non-financial outcomes with our risk-free process. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Freund

Managing Partner

Physician Transaction Advisors

(203) 733-8818

[email protected]

/

SOURCE Physician Transaction Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED