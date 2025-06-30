Commodore Construction Appoints Doron Netanel As Chief Executive Officer

In his new role, Mr. Netanel will be responsible for overseeing the New York based company's current operations, strategic growth initiatives and its expanding pipeline of construction projects. He will also lead Commodore's future development strategies which include restructuring its business lines and augmenting its already high-performing team of professionals through additional key hires.

"This is an exciting time for both Commodore and our industry, and we are delighted to have Doron onboard as our new CEO," said Mr. Boyle. "We believe this is the right time for an organizational 'reset' as we focus on expanding while still maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that has been our strength since the company first launched. Doron's international experience and in-depth knowledge of the construction sector, combined with the strong industry relationships he has built, will allow him to hit the ground running in his new role. He is the right person to lead Commodore into the future by further driving our construction work superiority and establishing an enhanced corporate culture that will truly set us apart."

Mr. Netanel brings more than two decades of diverse industry experience to his new role at Commodore. He has held various positions throughout his career in construction, real estate development, Public-Private Partnerships and IT at both private and publicly traded companies, and most recently served as CFO with international construction company Electra USA, where he oversaw the financial, compliance, insurance, and IT operations for the organization.

"I couldn't be more optimistic about the future of Commodore," adds Mr. Netanel. "The opportunity to head up a company with an established reputation for excellence that's poised for market expansion is what appealed most to me. I look forward to continuing Commodore's exceptional work in exterior and interior construction that has been the foundation of our success for three decades while also building a strategic new vision for the company that will lead to profitable lasting growth."

Mr. Netanel holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Accounting, as well as an MBA in Finance and Financial Management from Tel Aviv University. He will be based in the company's Mount Vernon, New York headquarters as well as its Manhattan office.

About Commodore Construction

Founded in 1995, Commodore Construction Corp. is multi-trade contractor offering a wide range of services including interior renovation, retrofitting, new building core and shell work, healthcare work, hospitality and exterior site work.

Since its inception, Commodore has been dedicated to providing the highest standard of service through teamwork, integrity and transparency with a commitment to safety. The company employs a coordinated and dedicated team of construction professionals with diverse skills and experience in concrete, masonry, plastering, drywall and acoustics. Commodore performs its work in-house with a union trade workforce, ensuring a greater overall control of the process and responsive service for its clients. Commodore is a member of the Building Contractor's Association (BCA) of New York. For more information, visit

