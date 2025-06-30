Abbott, Stringham & Lynch Announces Expansion

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott, Stringham & Lynch (ASL) is excited to announce its expansion through the launch of an India-based talent hub, ASL Global Advisors Private Limited ("ASL Global").

Located in Hyderabad, a vibrant city known for its deep talent pool and strong professional infrastructure, ASL Global officially commenced operations on Monday, June 23, 2025, and marks a meaningful step forward in the Firm's growth. ASL Global is designed to enhance the Firm's ability to scale with efficiency, support the U.S. team with increased capacity, and continue delivering high-quality service.

"The expansion into India is a very exciting milestone for ASL," said Deepa Bhat, Managing Principal. "It reflects our mission to provide our clients with superior quality and service by ensuring our U.S. team has the support and capacity to continue doing their best work. We remain fully dedicated to growing within the U.S., and our India talent will enhance that effort while also increasing our ability to provide the services our clients rely on us for."

Since transitioning to a hybrid and remote work environment in 2020, ASL has hired professionals in more than 20 states, while maintaining one office located in Campbell, CA. The addition of ASL Global provides expanded capabilities and further strengthens the Firm's ability to meet client needs with increased responsiveness and the ability to offer a broader range of services.

About Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

Founded in 1977, ASL offers a wealth of experience in delivering high quality services and specialties to its clients. The Firm works with both emerging and middle-market privately held businesses to enable them to thrive in their markets. The Firm partners with high-net-worth individuals – owners, founders, and executives – to help them protect and grow their wealth. ASL identifies untapped opportunities, challenges, and solutions, enabling clients to make the effective and timely decisions today that lead to a fuller and more secure tomorrow.

Designed to facilitate quality decisions, ASL's services cover corporate and individual tax planning and compliance, assurance and accounting, estate and gift tax planning, litigation support, succession planning, and valuation. The Firm's services are contextualized by its specialties in real estate, construction, technology, international, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit organizations, and renewable energy.

SOURCE Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

