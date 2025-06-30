Good Eat'n Expands National Retail Footprint With Walmart Launch

Plant-based Snack Brand Founded by NBA Star Chris Paul to Roll Out in Over 1,000 Walmart Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Eat'n , the plant-based snack brand founded by Chris Paul, is making a major leap in the better-for-you snack category. Following their breakout success in Texas at H-E-B, the brand is now expanding nationally into more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning June 28.

"As someone who loves to snack, I know how hard it is to find better-for-you options that are flavorful and don't feel like a compromise," said Chris Paul, founder of Good Eat'n. "Everyone loves the taste of Good Eat'n, we know once they try it, they love it. Expanding with Walmart is such a proud moment, as it gets the snacks out there to more people".

The nationwide rollout includes five of Good Eat'n's most popular snacks: Hot Hot Puffs (5oz) , Cinnamon Sugar Puffs (5oz), Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips (6oz) , Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips (6oz) , and Cookies N' Creme Popcorn (5oz) .

"The Walmart launch marks a major milestone in Good Eat'n's mission to make plant-based snacking more accessible to consumers seeking better options", said April Siler, CEO of Good Eat'n. " With approximately 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, this partnership is a step in our goal to make our better-for-you options as accessible as the mainstream alternatives."

Good Eat'n was created to bring plant-based snacks that are big on flavor and fun. With vibrant packaging that speaks to Gen Z and bold, craveable flavors, the brand continues to innovate in the snacking space. In addition to rolling out in Walmart, Good Eat'n is also available at H-E-B stores across Texas, on GoPuff nationwide, and online at goodeatn .

For more information, please visit . To keep updated on Good Eat'n developments, follow along on Instagram at @goodeatn .

ABOUT GOOD EAT'N

Chris Paul switched to a plant-based diet in 2019. Ever since then, he's been on a MISSION to prove that plant-based snacks don't have to be boring and tasteless. Working on everything from flavor development to packaging, he did it. Good Eat'n is a snack brand that tastes SO GOOD and is surprisingly plant-based! Join the conversation @goodeatn on Instagram and TikTok.

