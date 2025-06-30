Good Eat'n Expands National Retail Footprint With Walmart Launch
Plant-based Snack Brand Founded by NBA Star Chris Paul to Roll Out in Over 1,000 Walmart Stores Nationwide
LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Eat'n , the plant-based snack brand founded by Chris Paul, is making a major leap in the better-for-you snack category. Following their breakout success in Texas at H-E-B, the brand is now expanding nationally into more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning June 28.
"As someone who loves to snack, I know how hard it is to find better-for-you options that are flavorful and don't feel like a compromise," said Chris Paul, founder of Good Eat'n. "Everyone loves the taste of Good Eat'n, we know once they try it, they love it. Expanding with Walmart is such a proud moment, as it gets the snacks out there to more people".
The nationwide rollout includes five of Good Eat'n's most popular snacks: Hot Hot Puffs (5oz) , Cinnamon Sugar Puffs (5oz), Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips (6oz) , Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips (6oz) , and Cookies N' Creme Popcorn (5oz) .
"The Walmart launch marks a major milestone in Good Eat'n's mission to make plant-based snacking more accessible to consumers seeking better options", said April Siler, CEO of Good Eat'n. " With approximately 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, this partnership is a step in our goal to make our better-for-you options as accessible as the mainstream alternatives."
Good Eat'n was created to bring plant-based snacks that are big on flavor and fun. With vibrant packaging that speaks to Gen Z and bold, craveable flavors, the brand continues to innovate in the snacking space. In addition to rolling out in Walmart, Good Eat'n is also available at H-E-B stores across Texas, on GoPuff nationwide, and online at goodeatn .
For more information, please visit . To keep updated on Good Eat'n developments, follow along on Instagram at @goodeatn .
ABOUT GOOD EAT'N
Chris Paul switched to a plant-based diet in 2019. Ever since then, he's been on a MISSION to prove that plant-based snacks don't have to be boring and tasteless. Working on everything from flavor development to packaging, he did it. Good Eat'n is a snack brand that tastes SO GOOD and is surprisingly plant-based! Join the conversation @goodeatn on Instagram and TikTok.
Media Contact:
TAV Communications
818-281-1220
[email protected]
SOURCE Good Eat'nWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment