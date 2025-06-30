Chang Robotics Fund Deploys First Round Of Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meet the First Five: These handpicked investments are the launch to America's Premier Manufacturing-Tech VC.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chang Robotics Fund, a venture capital firm founded by Matthew Chang and a team of seasoned experts in automation, manufacturing, and finance, is thrilled to announce its initial capital deployment. With a mission to reinvigorate American manufacturing and automation, the Fund is now fully operational and actively investing in U.S.-based innovations.

The Fund's inaugural cohort, The First Five, includes Kodiak Technologies , Curabotics , Green Corridors , GO-Eco , and OXOS Medical . Each company represents a significant step forward in transforming America's construction, healthcare, and sustainability endeavors.

While the Fund ultimately aims to raise $50 million to invest in at least 15 visionary companies, this initial deployment of capital provides the necessary momentum to begin making impactful investments. The window remains open for additional accredited investors to join and participate in this groundbreaking journey.

“The First Five are more than just portfolio companies- they represent the 'tip of the iceberg' for the very best innovations for 2025. We're investing in a future where American-made once again means world-class,” said Matthew Chang, Founder and General Partner.

The First Five Deployments

Kodiak Technologies is at the forefront of innovation, having developed the world's most powerful electric snow removal vehicle, which also serves as a mobile power plant to support airports. These next-generation electric vehicles combine unmatched durability, high performance, and cutting-edge technology to deliver powerful snow removal while reducing environmental impact.

Curabotics is a robotics, automation, and engineering company dedicated to designing solutions that enhance hospital operational efficiency and alleviate the burden on medical professionals. Their most recent deployment of Nurse-Assist bots in a top hospital alleviated 15% of the average nurse's daily workload spent on non-clinical tasks.

Green Corridors – Recently featured in The Wall Street Journal – is a high-speed, autonomous freight system that reroutes cargo off congested roads onto elevated guideways, combining robotic automation with national security-grade scanning to deliver faster, cleaner, and more secure logistics.

GO-Eco is a sustainable materials startup founded through a collaboration between Chang Robotics and Northwestern University. The company focuses on replacing harmful "forever chemicals" like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in food packaging with a compostable, graphene oxide-based coating.

OXOS Medical is a medical technology company, specializing in portable, AI-enhanced X-ray imaging systems designed to bring radiographic diagnostics directly to the point of care. OXOS aims to enable faster decisions, reduce radiation exposure, and improve care where it matters most.

This is Only the Beginning

This first capital deployment is only the beginning. It is not too late for accredited investors to take advantage of this opportunity. The Fund remains open to new capital, and the mission to reshape American industry is still unfolding.

About the Chang Robotics Fund

The Chang Robotics Fund is America's premier manufacturing-tech investment company, investing in seed to early-growth stage robotics, automation, energy, and industrial AI. Founded by engineering leader Matthew Chang, PE, and backed by a top-tier technical team, the Fund brings a builder's mindset to early-stage investing, backing companies that are reshaping American industry. With extensive experience in factory automation, smart infrastructure, and sustainability, the Fund offers more than just funding: it provides hands-on engineering and operational support to help founders move from prototype to production.

To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn @Chang Robotics Fund .

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Investment activities in the Chang Robotics Fund's portfolio companies mentioned herein involve risk and are intended to be made in compliance with applicable law. Potential investors should seek independent legal, tax, and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Media contact

Laine Smith

...