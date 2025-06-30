Cabot Corporation Achieves Platinum Rating From Ecovadis For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized among the top 1% of companies assessed globally demonstrating its long-standing leadership in sustainability performance

BOSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis , the highest recognition available, for the fifth consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places the company among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This prestigious recognition highlights Cabot's efforts to drive meaningful environmental and social progress as well as its ongoing commitment to advancing transparency across its value chain.

EcoVadis evaluates the sustainability performance and management systems of more than 150,000 companies in over 185 countries across more than 250 industries within four key areas: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, Cabot's overall score increased by three points with significant progress made in the sustainable procurement category. The company once again received the top sustainability performance score of“outstanding” in the environment category as well as labor & human rights category. The EcoVadis methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

“We are proud to once again be honored by EcoVadis at the highest distinction for our exceptional sustainability performance,” said Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E); chief sustainability officer.“With EcoVadis setting higher standards year after year, this recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement – consistently identifying and implementing opportunities that further advance our sustainability efforts. As we continue our journey toward a more sustainable future, we remain dedicated to leading by example in sustainability and maintaining transparency throughout our value chain.”

Furthermore, Cabot recently received its 2024 scores from CDP, a non-for-profit organization that spearheads the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP annually evaluates participating companies across several areas including climate change and water security. Cabot once again achieved a 'B' rating in climate change and a 'B' rating in water security, placing the company as one of the top carbon black manufacturers assessed by CDP.

The ratings frameworks for both EcoVadis and CDP have become more rigorous over the years, raising the bar for sustainability performance and transparency. As the criteria evolve, maintaining or improving on scores has become increasingly challenging. Cabot's ability to uphold and advance its ratings reflects the dedication the company brings to enhancing its sustainability initiatives and continuous improvement across all aspects of its operations.

For more information about Cabot's commitment to sustainability and its ESG disclosures, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability .

