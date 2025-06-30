Bitcoin Hits \$108K Amid Europe Heatwave - RI Mining Release AI-Powered Green Cloud Mining To Earn BTC & DOGE By Mining XRP

Gloucester, England, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin surges to a historic $108,000 during Europe's unprecedented heatwave, the demand for sustainable, eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining has reached a critical peak. RI Mining proudly introduces its AI-powered green cloud mining platform, designed to meet the growing need for environmentally conscious crypto mining solutions.





Climate Urgency Meets Next-Gen Crypto Mining

Europe's record-breaking heatwave has intensified the global call for greener energy solutions across industries. Cryptocurrency mining, often criticized for its environmental impact, is rapidly evolving. RI Mining platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with 100% renewable energy sources, delivering a cloud mining experience that maximizes efficiency while minimizing environmental footprint.

Robert Chen, RI Mining's Strategic Vice President, said:

"The future of wealth is rooted in sustainability. By harnessing green energy and intelligent technology, we empower everyone to participate in a cleaner, smarter form of crypto mining."

Why RI Mining Stands Out in Cloud Mining

RIMining seamlessly integrates innovation and environmental stewardship by offering:

AI-Optimized Mining Operations: Dynamic resource allocation enhances efficiency and profitability.





100% Renewable Energy Usage: Mining operations powered exclusively by solar, wind, geothermal, and green hydrogen energy.





Multi-currency support: the platform supports more than 10 cryptocurrency settlements: including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, BCH, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20 and USDT-ERC20, etc.





Transparent, Flexible Contracts: Clear terms, predictable ROI, and zero hidden fees.





User-Friendly Platform: Designed for both novices and experts, featuring real-time monitoring and dedicated support.





Green Energy Strategy: RI Mining Core Commitment

From its inception, RI Mining has prioritized 100% renewable energy as the foundation of its operations. Each mining facility operates independently, backed by green power purchase agreements with regional energy providers. The platform utilizes a diversified mix of solar, wind, geothermal, and green hydrogen power.

Advanced energy storage systems ensure stable and continuous mining, overcoming renewable energy intermittency and maximizing environmental benefits. This strategic approach exemplifies RI Mining's commitment to leading the crypto mining industry towards carbon neutrality and sustainable innovation.

Flexible Bitcoin Mining Packages

RIMining offers flexible contracts with competitive cloud mining ROI :