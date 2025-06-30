Tristrux Appoints Tom Prestwood As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Strategic Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) He succeeds, who served as Interim CEO. Callahan will continue to support TriStruX as a strategic advisor and active member of the company's Board of Managers.

Prestwood brings a distinguished track record of driving profitable growth

"Tom's appointment is a defining moment for TriStruX," said Gene Callahan. "His deep experience, industry credibility, and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission. I'm confident Tom will lead TriStruX into its next era of growth while maintaining the company's strong values and customer service focus."

Prestwood brings a distinguished track record of driving profitable growth across both public and private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of InSite Telecom, a provider of wireless and wireline engineering and construction services. He previously held numerous executive leadership roles and senior positions with TrueNet Communications, MasTec, and Spectrasite Communications, among others. His leadership has consistently delivered transformative results across infrastructure expansion, market development, and operational efficiency.

"I'm honored to lead TriStruX and partner with this exceptional team," said Prestwood. "The company's legacy of quality, integrity, and service excellence is unmatched in the industry. I see tremendous opportunities to drive innovation, deepen customer relationships, and expand our capabilities across both wireless and wireline markets."

About TriStruX, LLC

TriStruX is a national provider of telecommunications infrastructure services, supporting the deployment of 5G, fiber, and other critical network technologies. Formed through the strategic combination of Telcom Engineering Group (TEG), Leone Electric Co. (LEC), High Point Utilities (HPU), and Hess Broadband, TriStruX builds on four decades of industry expertise and a reputation for integrity, quality, and safety. Learn more at .

About Huron Capital

Huron Capital is a Detroit-based private equity firm focused on partnering with strong management teams to grow market-leading service companies in infrastructure, facility, and residential sectors. Since its founding in 1999, Huron has acquired more than 290 companies and manages over $2 billion in committed capital. Visit for more information.

