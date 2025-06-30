Emerge Education And Shiftzzy Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize International Student Support And Retention

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, universities and student service providers can now offer Shiftzzy's all-in-one app to streamline key transition points such asand ongoing support. The partnership helps institutions meet student needs more efficiently-ultimately improving satisfaction and retention outcomes.

Shiftzzy is available globally on iOS and Android and is designed to support the full student lifecycle-from pre-arrival and orientation through graduation and beyond. The platform connects incoming, current, short-term, and alumni students, reducing the institutional workload typically managed by housing offices, orientation teams, International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), student life departments, and career services.

"Universities are under increasing pressure to support international students with limited resources," said James M. Hunter, PhD, CEO of Emerge Education. "Our partnership with Shiftzzy introduces a technology solution designed to help institutions deliver more effective support while focusing their efforts on improving engagement and long-term student success."

Addressing a Critical Market Demand

Research indicates that while international students prefer digital support tools, they often find existing platforms fragmented or insufficient. In a 2024 survey of U.S. international students, 33% reported experiencing social and academic challenges -such as homesickness and difficulty making friends-and 29% expressed a need for more support in those areas. These findings underscore the importance of platforms like Shiftzzy, which provide centralized housing guidance, peer networking, mentorship, and administrative support to help students feel welcomed, connected, and set up for success.

Shiftzzy aims to address these challenges through the following features:



Smart Roommate Matching , using unique filters to reduce conflict and housing stress



Personalized Housing Concierge Services , assisting with leases, budgeting, and relocation



Mentorship and Career Support , including job search guidance, mental health resources, visa advising, and alumni networking



Global Peer Networking prior to arrival, to build belonging and early engagement

Student Saver Deals offering discounts on essentials like banking, mobile plans, and local services

"Shiftzzy was created to simplify the study-abroad journey through accessible and scalable support," said Adarsh Kakarania, Shiftzzy co-founder. "This partnership with Emerge allows us to extend that support to institutions that are seeking more efficient, student-centered integration tools."

"Students face considerable uncertainty when moving abroad," added Tanya Wadhwa Kakarania, co-founder of Shiftzzy. "Our platform helps ease that transition by offering centralized access to the resources and connections they need-while reducing the institutional workload."

Proven Results with Scalable Impact

Shiftzzy already serves over 500 active users in just five months , has formalized a partnership with SUNY Oswego , and is currently in discussions with several other universities. They were also selected for the prestigious Startup Nexus program by the U.S. Embassy in India and the University of Connecticut.

With Emerge's expertise in recruitment, marketing, and international enrollment, the platform is well-positioned to help institutions respond to digital engagement expectations while improving integration, retention, and student well-being.

To explore a university partnership or request a Shiftzzy demo, visit Shiftzzy or download the app today.

About Emerge Education

Emerge Education is one of the nation's leading higher education services companies, dedicated to delivering strategic enrollment, marketing, and consulting solutions. Through its international division, Emerge supports institutions in maximizing enrollment, enhancing global brand recognition, and launching new academic pathways. Learn more at emergeedu .

About Shiftzzy

Shiftzzy is a dynamic student experience platform designed to simplify the study-abroad journey and strengthen campus integration. With features spanning recruitment, housing, community-building, mentorship, and student savings, Shiftzzy empowers international students while supporting universities and service providers in achieving retention, satisfaction, and engagement goals. Visit shiftzzy for more information.

