Epigenica Closes $2.2 Million Investment Round To Scale Cutting-Edge Epigenetic Solutions

Financing to accelerate commercialization of flagship products, service business, and entrance into U.S. market

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epigenica AB , a pioneer in high-throughput epigenetic screening tools and solutions, announced today that it has closed a $2.2 million round (SEK 21.5M) to fuel its growth and commercial expansion across key markets. This round was led by Voima Ventures , a Nordic early-stage investor that specializes in supporting science-based solutions. Deep tech investor Navigare Ventures , social impact-focused Leksell Social Ventures , and current shareholder Almi Invest , also participated in the round.

With powerful new tools, data generation from RNA, proteins and metabolites has given rise to multi-omics approaches that offer a more complete picture of biology. Epigenetics is emerging as the next essential layer in this framework, adding unique insights into how biological processes are organised and regulated. Epigenica's proprietary EpiFinder platform enables simultaneous analysis of multiple epigenetic markers across a large number of samples with exceptional resolution and efficiency.

"The field of epigenetics, which studies how our lifestyle and environment impact the way our genes work, holds transformative potential in areas like oncology, longevity and drug development," said Stina Wallmark, Voima Ventures Investment Director. "Epigenica enables fast, scalable and affordable analysis of epigenetic biomarkers, helping researchers fully unlock the potential of multi-omics in the search for new diagnostics and therapies."

"Since Epigenica's founding, we've refined our technology into a broad portfolio of products serving a diverse range of epigenetics applications. We anticipate a number of significant product launches in the coming year that will enable our customers to improve and expand their research," said Epigenica CEO, Mohamad Takwa. "I'm thrilled to welcome Voima Ventures, Navigare Ventures and Leksell Social Ventures, and proud of the ongoing confidence and trust expressed by our current shareholders. This funding is a strong validation of our scientific and commercial progress."

This funding will accelerate the development and commercialization of Epigenica's flagship products, including the already available EpiFinder Genome and upcoming EpiFinder Global and EpiFinder cNUC kits. It will also support the build-out of the company's service offering and data infrastructure, as well as its expansion into the U.S. market.

About Epigenica

Epigenica is a life sciences technology company advancing high-throughput epigenetic solutions for research, diagnostics, and drug development. The company's proprietary EpiFinder platform enables simultaneous analysis of multiple epigenetic markers across many samples with high resolution, efficiency, and affordability. Epigenica offers a broad product portfolio to support diverse applications in oncology, pharmaceutical development, and longevity. Powered by Epigenica's patented high-throughput, multiplex, quantitative ChIP-seq technology (hmqChIP), the platform provides scalable, cost-effective epigenenomic profiling using various starting materials. Epigenica is helping customers generate actionable insights to advance multi-omics and translational research, enable biomarker discovery, and accelerate next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications to improve human health.

Corporate

Epigenica CEO Mohamad Takwa, Ph.D.

[email protected]



For media

+46 8 36 53 93

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4170404

The following files are available for download: