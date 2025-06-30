Lightchain AI Raises $21 Million And Enters Bonus Round Ahead Of July 2025 Mainnet Launch

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a pioneering AI-native blockchain platform, has officially concluded its 15-stage presale by raising over $21 million , a significant milestone that signals growing investor confidence in the project's decentralized AI infrastructure. Following this achievement, the team has launched a limited-time Bonus Round , offering one final opportunity for early supporters to participate ahead of its mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025 .

Lightchain AI is building a scalable and developer-friendly infrastructure purpose-built to support the next generation of AI applications in a decentralized environment. With its native virtual machine, intelligent consensus mechanism, and high-performance validator network, Lightchain AI aims to solve the inefficiencies of traditional networks when handling complex computational tasks tied to artificial intelligence.

Purpose-Built Blockchain for AI

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Lightchain AI has been engineered specifically for AI workloads. Its architecture supports distributed AI computations across validator and contributor nodes, with a novel Proof-of-Contribution consensus model that rewards meaningful computational efforts.

The platform's Lightchain Virtual Machine (LVM) enables developers to execute AI-specific smart contracts and workflows, reducing latency and optimizing performance across decentralized applications. By prioritizing efficiency and utility, the protocol is unlocking new use cases in sectors such as predictive analytics, automated decision-making, data labeling, and on-chain inference.

Transparent Allocation, Community-First Philosophy

A key aspect of Lightchain AI's success lies in its transparent and builder-first tokenomics strategy. Notably, the original 5% Team Allocation has been fully reallocated to support long-term ecosystem growth-including developer grants, infrastructure expansion, and validator incentives.

“We believe the future of decentralized AI requires more than just capital-it needs a strong community of builders,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“That's why we've redirected team tokens into initiatives that directly empower developers and validators, ensuring the ecosystem thrives with or without centralized control.”

Grant Program and Developer Support

To accelerate ecosystem development, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program designed to fund promising projects building on its infrastructure. This initiative is complemented by the rollout of the Lightchain Developer Portal , which provides access to APIs, SDKs, and detailed documentation to simplify onboarding for both new and experienced developers.

The platform is also preparing to open its public GitHub repositories , encouraging community collaboration, open-source contributions, and greater transparency ahead of its upcoming mainnet release.

What's Next

As Lightchain AI enters the Bonus Round phase, the focus is now on scaling its validator community, finalizing its infrastructure audits, and expanding developer outreach in preparation for the mainnet launch in July 2025 .

Key upcoming milestones include:



Mainnet Launch : Targeted for July 2025

Bonus Round : Now live and open to qualified contributors

Public GitHub Release : Imminent for ecosystem collaboration Validator Program Expansion : Ongoing recruitment and onboarding

With over $21 million raised, a vibrant developer pipeline, and infrastructure optimized for decentralized AI, Lightchain AI is strategically positioned to become a foundational layer for AI-native applications in Web3.

