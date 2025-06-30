Uspharma Ltd. Secures Growth Capital Investment By 1315 Capital

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USpharma Ltd. , a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company commercializing several novel delivery platforms, today announced a significant growth equity investment by 1315 Capital , a Philadelphia-based healthcare growth equity firm.

USpharma leverages advanced and patented formulation technologies, including its next generation soft chewable dosage forms and the unique capabilities of its 150,000 square foot US-based GMP facility, to develop and manufacture innovative products across multiple pharmaceutical and supplement markets. This capital infusion will enable USpharma to accelerate the development and commercialization of its pipeline and scale operations to meet growing market demand.

"We are thrilled to partner with 1315 Capital as we enter this pivotal stage of growth," said Manesh Dixit, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of USpharma Ltd. "This investment allows us to advance our mission to deliver science-backed, high-quality health solutions that improve patient access and adherence. We're excited to bring our next-generation products to a broader audience with the support of such an experienced partner."

"Consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness solutions that are not only efficacious but delivered in a format that fits with their preferences and lifestyle." said Matthew Reber , Partner at 1315 Capital . "We are proud to partner with USpharma as they expand their commercial reach and provide compelling product formulations in numerous large and growing healthcare markets,"

About USpharma Ltd.

USpharma Ltd. is a privately held healthcare company focused on the innovation, development, licensing, and commercialization of healthcare products. Driven by science and patient need, USpharma delivers accessible, high-quality solutions that improve health and wellness. For more information, please visit .

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medtech outsourced services, pharmaceutical & medtech products, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE USpharma Ltd.

