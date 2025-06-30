Noho Inc. Looks To The Future With New Acquisitions, A New Management Team, Growth And A Strategy For Success

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NoHo, Inc. (Stock Symbol: DRNK) ("NoHo" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce transformative initiatives to drive robust growth and profitability.

NoHo has acquired the mining and AI assets of Star Alliance International, Inc. in exchange for preferred stock. A separate third-party transaction involving controlling preferred stock has resulted in a change of control of the Company. Star Alliance's assets include gold mining claims, specialized equipment, an interest in an innovative green gold extraction technology, and a stake in an AI company poised to launch a cutting-edge educational platform in the near future.

To lead this new chapter, Rashad Davis has stepped down as CEO, and Anthony Anish has been appointed as his successor. NoHo expects to appoint additional officers and directors in the coming weeks to bolster its leadership team.

Strategic Growth Plans

NoHo is pursuing the acquisition of two gold mines in Arizona and Nevada to strengthen its mining division, with negotiations underway. The Company also plans to acquire two or more fintech companies to build a dynamic fintech division. Additionally, NoHo anticipates significant growth for its Smog Armor product line, driven by innovative strategies and a visionary management team committed to elevating the Company to unprecedented heights.

Anthony Anish, CEO of NoHo, Inc., stated, "We are excited to share our bold vision for NoHo's future in an upcoming letter to shareholders. Our immediate priorities include completing audited financial statements and filing a Form 10 as soon as practicable to become a fully reporting issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Anish added, "This is a pivotal moment for NoHo. Our recent acquisitions are expected to generate immediate revenue and profitability, positioning the Company for substantial growth. Shareholders can anticipate exciting updates in the coming weeks, including a strengthened management team, a revamped website, engaging social media content, and a clear path to a thriving, high-potential company."

About NoHo Inc.

NoHo, Inc. is committed to inspiring people worldwide to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle. Our mission is to drive a global movement that champions sustainable living and eco-friendly practices in everyday life which we believe will responsibly meet the world's mineral needs through innovative, cleaner mining practices that minimize environmental impact while acknowledging the essential role mining plays in modern life.

Additionally, NoHo plans to expand its focus into artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (Fintech), targeting investments in companies with proprietary software solutions to support long-term growth.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, plans for environmentally friendly initiatives, potential mineral extraction processes, and expansion into AI and fintech. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, technological feasibility, market conditions, and other factors detailed in NoHo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NoHo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbors provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:

Anthony Anish, CEO Noho Inc.

E Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Noho Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED