Genpact Recognized As One Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies By TIME And Statista

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), an advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced its inclusion in the TIME World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025 list. This recognition highlights Genpact's strong financial performance and deep commitment to sustainable business practices, all driven by its exceptional global talent.

Genpact recognized as One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 by TIME and Statista

To compile this list, TIME and Statista evaluated 5,700 companies across 20 key performance indicators. The final ranking of 500 companies was based on criteria including revenue growth and profitability relative to peers, a minimal carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, low water consumption and waste output, and high reliance on green energy.

"We are honored to be named to TIME's list of the 2025 World's Most Sustainable Companies," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact . "At Genpact, we don't just deliver results, we create sustainable impact. Our commitment to responsible business practices and our team's relentless innovation enable us to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and contribute to a better future for all."

Sustainability is deeply embedded in Genpact's culture and business practices. The company continuously invests in upskilling and developing its people, fostering a workplace where individuals are empowered to grow and deliver purpose-driven work. By equipping its teams with advanced technologies and skills to apply them effectively, Genpact helps clients operate more effectively and achieve their sustainable growth objectives.

This award follows a series of recent recognitions for Genpact's commitment to ethical and responsible business practices, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the seventh time, and earning a place on Forbes' World's Best Employers list for four consecutive years.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Roopanki Kalra

Genpact Media Relations

+91-9971634388

[email protected]

