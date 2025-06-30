Understanding And Drafting Specifications And Scopes Of Supply Training Course Practical Solutions For Risk Management, Beyond Compensation And Litigation (ONLINE EVENT: September 9, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your knowledge of Specification/Scope of Supply with our expert-led course, designed to optimize buyer-supplier communication. Master contract elements, express terms, and supply chain governance. Learn practical strategies for risk management and achieving cost-effectiveness.

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Drafting Specifications and Scopes of Supply Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course focuses on the promotion of teamwork when drafting a specification to ensure consistency across all the documents which make up the legally binding contract.

A Specification / Scope of Supply is a medium of communicating between buyers and suppliers. It is critical that you understand the starting position of any specification - the Sale of Goods Act (Implied terms). From here you can determine how best to write your express term specification to clarify, amend or deviate from the starting position in statute.

A Specification / Scope of Supply details the buyers needs and the promises / obligations of both parties. A buyer may draft it for incorporation into a Request for Quotation (RFQ) / Invitation to Tender (ITT), a supplier may need to respond to a buyer's proposed specification, or draft their own for inclusion within their quotation to the buyer.

This course will enable delegates to draft and evaluate a specification to ensure that the written communication, that legally binding agreement between the contracting parties, is effective and achieves optimum outcome at the keenest price. Appreciating the independent nature of the relationship between buyers and suppliers is critical for a successful outcome.

The expert trainer has designed this course specifically to show delegates how to extract the information necessary from those stakeholders who have the knowledge and expertise which provides the necessary clarity of the contractual obligations. To ask the right questions of them. It also advocates practical solutions enabling a project to move forward when a risk materialises, rather than monetary compensation and litigation.

Drawing on the trainer's real-life experiences and using case studies and exercises, the topics are approached in a practical manner to help embed the learning.

Benefits of attending



Get to grips with the elements of a contract

Learn about the benefits of express terms

Understand the extent of promise: best endeavours v reasonable endeavours

Evaluate good governance in supply chain management

Boost your knowledge of risk management Appreciate the importance of good drafting to achieve best value for money

Who Should Attend:



Contract and commercial managers and engineers

Project and procurement managers

Business development managers Contract administrators, officers and specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Components of a contract and benefits of express terms



Implied terms (statute)

Express terms (negotiated terms agreed verbally, in writing or by conduct)

Benefits of express terms:



Clarity



Governance/Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Proactive risk management Exercise - Silence exercise on Sale of Goods Act

Drafting a specification: for clarity of obligation and liability



To comprehensively capture and clarify ALL contractual promises and ownership of them.

Use of exclusions, disclaimers, assumptions and caveats.

To clarify extent of promise:



'Best endeavours v reasonable endeavours'.

Ownership of 'fitness for purpose' obligation, the difference between a Conformance and Performance specification

To define the measurement criteria 'satisfactory quality' (Sale of Goods Act).



Quantitative not qualitative measurement mechanisms, SMART measures.



Using Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

How to use KPIs to reflect the type of specification: input (conformance specification) v output (performance specification)

To appreciate the significance of terminology used: 'shall/will' v 'could/may/ recommend' and the associated risk

To understand intent behind buyer's involvement: visibility or liability. Understanding when and why an indemnity may be requested

Exercise - review of a real life scope of supply using 'word search' methodology to identify ambiguity

Exercise - Completing proforma table identifying what promises have been made, whether they are ambiguous, and ownership of them, plus consequences/liability if a promise is broken and ownership of that liability (reflecting the disclaimer, exclusion, assumptions, caveats and indemnity express term clauses) Exercise - drafting clear output KPIs for a performance specification

Drafting a specification: for good governance and supply chain management



Proactive inclusion of express terms for transparency and control:



Change control, waiver/concessions, notices, authorised representative



Subcontracting



Progress reports, meetings, reviews etc.





Rights of transparency and associated cost.





Use of this information to incentivise or to merely recoup losses, carrot v stick.





Relationship objectives

Realising opportunities/value engineering Exercise - drafting KPIs - carrots v sticks

Drafting a specification: for proactive risk management



Solutions not money. Monetary compensation v practical solutions/remedies/Plan Bs/contingency plans to move the project forward. Avoiding litigation

Benefits of incorporating proactive risk management solutions into the legally binding contract at the outset, at time of signing, to promote a harmonious relationship and avoid unnecessary delays Exercise - identifying practical solutions

Drafting a specification: cross checking



Cross checking the specification with all other documents which make up the complete agreement for consistency Order of precedence express term clause

Drafting a specification: to achieve best value for money

Exercise - Price v Scope or Risk

Final questions

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900