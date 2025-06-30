7-Eleven, Inc. Releases 2024 Impact Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We care deeply about the communities we serve – and where we live and work," says Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Our strategic approach to being a good neighbor to all, 'Good Made Easy' defines how we make meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and socially responsible future while also strengthening our business resilience."

Highlights from the company's impact areas of People, Planet and Products include:

PEOPLE – At the heart of 7-Eleven, Inc. is a deep commitment to giving back and leading through service. That commitment is reflected in volunteer initiatives, charitable donations, and in-store fundraising campaigns. The impact of these initiatives is driven by lasting collaborations and fresh, creative ways to engage with the community, including:

Children's Miracle Network: Read an inspiring profile of Nolan, the upbeat eight-year-old champion for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN), who designed the special edition Slurpee® Day drink cup handed out at 7-Eleven, Inc. stores nationwide in 2024. In 2024, the 7-Eleven family of fundraising efforts generated more than $17 million , supporting 112 local member children's hospitals nationwide. Read more about Nolan and 7-Eleven's support of CMN here .

PLANET – The company set a goal to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from stores by 50 percent by 2030, as compared to 2013. The goal is in support of the Green Challenge 2050 initiatives established by Seven and i Holdings Co., Ltd., in 2019. The Green Challenge is a four-part strategy to reduce the organization's overall environmental footprint. One such effort includes:

Energy Management System (EMS): In the report, the Architecture, Engineering and Design team at 7-Eleven, Inc., explains how they employ sophisticated smart tech – called "EMS," or energy management system – to achieve energy reductions at stores across the 7-Eleven family of brands.

PRODUCTS – 7-Eleven, Inc. is focused on increasing access to responsibly sourced products. By re-imagining how to use sustainable packaging materials for our value and premium sandwiches, for example, the company is focused on maintaining the freshness of the products while cutting down on resource use, waste and pollution. For example:

Plastic Waste Reduction: Redesigned bottles for the brand's popular, proprietary line of hydration beverages, 7-SelectTM Replenish®, have resulted in an estimated annual plastic waste reduction of 104 metric tons. By optimizing the packaging, 7-Eleven can now fit more cases per pallet, reducing the number of trucks required for transport by nearly 25 percent.

"We are focused on driving positive change for the people we serve and the planet we share. By measuring and reporting on our progress, we can celebrate our achievements and identify opportunities for further improvement," Jarratt continues. "The collaboration between 7-Eleven, Inc. Franchise Owners, customers and business partners is essential to help us achieve a more sustainable and socially responsible future."

The 2024 Impact Report is available here .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

