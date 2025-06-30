Barrierbreak Announces Strategic Expansion Into The European Accessibility Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BarrierBreak, a global leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the European market.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BarrierBreak, a global leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the European market. This move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to create an inclusive digital world by ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.

With over two decades of experience and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accessibility services and products focused on the US markets, BarrierBreak is expanding its focus to Europe. The company aims to support European organizations in ensuring compliance with evolving accessibility regulations like the European Accessibility Act (EAA) which is now in effect from June 28th, 2025.

BarrierBreak has consistently championed the cause of digital accessibility by leveraging its collaborative approach that integrates automated tools, human expertise, and AI to drive user-centered accessibility.

“As Europe strengthens its commitment to digital inclusion, we see a clear opportunity to support European organizations to not only meet compliance requirements, but to build better, more inclusive digital experiences,” said Shilpi Kapoor, Founder and CEO of BarrierBreak.“Our expansion reflects our belief that accessibility is a global imperative, and we are excited to support European institutions in creating accessible products & services.”

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

. Establishing Local Presence: BarrierBreak will work with strategic partners to offer accessibility products and services across key EU markets.

. Accessibility Management: Products like A11yInspect & A11yNow , will be tailored to support European standards, including EN 301 549 & EN 17161 to enable design & development teams to implement accessibility.

. Expert-Led Services: Offering human-led audits, VPAT creation, document remediation, and web & mobile remediation to meet EAA and country-specific regulations.

. Focus on Education & Advocacy: Collaborating with universities, government bodies, and enterprises to raise awareness and build accessibility capacity across Europe.

BarrierBreak's proven experience with Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions, and public sector organizations positions it as a trusted accessibility partner. The company's human-in-the-loop approach-combining automation, expert testing, and assistive technology users-ensures meaningful, usable, and compliant solutions.

To learn more about BarrierBreak's accessibility solutions or to request a consultation, visit .

About BarrierBreak

BarrierBreak is a trusted partner to customers in US, Europe, UK, Australia and India to meet accessibility requirements.

Our Products A11yInspect & A11yNow make testing easy and assist you to manage your compliance. In addition, our Services of Accessibility Testing, and VPAT & ACR Services, document remediation as well as mobile and web remediation ensure adherence to WCAG, ADA, EAA, Section 508, RPwD Act and other international laws and standards.

Ramya Venkitesh

BarrierBreak Solutions Pvt Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.