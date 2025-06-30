AI In Education Market Forecast To 2034 For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Will Be The Size Of The AI In Education Market In The Upcoming Years?

The AI in education market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $5.47 billion in 2024 to $7.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 38.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digital learning platforms, personalized learning initiatives, adaptive learning systems, big data and analytics, early AI tutoring systems.

What Is Annual Growth Of The AI in Education Market Rate?

This bustling sector doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. The AI in education market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will expand to a whopping $30.28 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 41.4%. In the forecast period, growth can be attributed to remote and hybrid learning, ai-enabled assessment tools, growing edtech investments, and teacher support systems. Major trends in the forecast period include AI-powered learning analytics, augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR in education, ethical AI in education, ai-enhanced language learning, gamification, and AI.

Who's Driving The Growth Of The AI In Education Market?

The rising number of smartphone users is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence AI in the education market going forward. Smartphone users leverage their multi-functional devices for various educational purposes, including engaging with AI-powered learning platforms. This technological integration allows for tailored and adaptable learning experiences. Smartphones' enable real-time communication with AI-powered virtual tutors and their broad adoption extends the reach and impact of AI in education, increasing access to high-quality, personalized learning.

Who Are The Major Players In The AI In Education Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in education market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Harbinger Group, Pearson plc, Nuance Communications Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Blackboard Inc., Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., D2L Corporation, Age of Learning Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Netex Knowledge Factory S.A., Carnegie Learning Inc., DreamBox Learning Inc., Third Space Learning, Kadenze Inc., Knewton Inc., BridgeU Ltd., Century-Tech Limited, Cognii Inc., Fishtree Ltd., Prazas Learning Inc., Wooclap SA, YiXue Squirrel AI Learning Inc., Jellynote, and Querium Corporation.

What's Trending In The AI In Education Market?

Product innovations are a key trend for gaining popularity in artificial intelligence AI in the education market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence AI in the education market are focused on innovating advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The AI In Education Market Segmented ?

The AI in education market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Technology: Natural Language Processing NLP, Machine Learning

3 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

4 By Application: Learning Platform And Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System ITS, Smart Content, Fraud And Risk Management, Other Applications

5 By End-User: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training And Learning

Subsegments:

1 By Solutions: Learning Management Systems LMS, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Assessment And Testing Solutions, Content Creation Tools, Student Engagement Platforms

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Development Services, Data Analytics Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Street Furniture Market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI in education market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the AI in education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the AI in education market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.

