Ecampus Announces Official Online Bookstore Partnership With Drexel University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to partner with eCampus as Drexel University's official course materials provider," said Don Liberati, Vice President of Business Services and Academic Properties, Inc. at Drexel University. "eCampus stood out as the best-fit vendor to help us improve textbook affordability and offer our students and faculty flexible, innovative options for accessing course materials. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the academic experience through accessibility and choice."

As a leading edtech company in the online bookstore industry, eCampus has built a strong reputation for offering accessible options and a user-friendly shopping experience. Through this new partnership, eCampus will provide Drexel students with immediate access to professor-selected course materials via a single sign-on process utilizing a customized online storefront . This collaboration supports Drexel's ongoing efforts to ensure students have the resources they need for academic success.

Once logged in, students can choose from a variety of affordable purchasing options, including new, used, rental, and digital formats. An exclusive Marketplace will also be available, offering discounted course materials from third-party sellers. With eCampus's price match guarantee, students are assured of getting the best value. Additional benefits include 24/7 dedicated customer support, free shipping directly to campus, and hassle-free returns accepted up to 15 days after classes begin. This comprehensive service provides Drexel students with a flexible and reliable solution that meets both academic and financial needs.

The new partnership with eCampus brings a range of valuable tools and support to Drexel faculty. Professors will gain access to the FAST adoption platform, a centralized system designed to streamline the research and selection of course materials from a catalog of over 10 million titles, regardless of publisher or format. This platform allows faculty to compare pricing, review adoption metrics, and utilize a student readiness dashboard that offers real-time insights into purchasing behavior. Faculty can also make adoption changes, request desk copies, and access custom materials such as lab manuals, all within the same platform. To ensure a smooth transition, eCampus provides a dedicated account management team that offers personalized training, ongoing support, and consistent communication. Additionally, robust analytics dashboards equip university leadership with key data, helping inform decisions at both the departmental and institutional levels.

"Our goal at eCampus is simple: remove barriers to the resources students need," said Matt Montgomery, eCampus President and CEO. "This partnership with Drexel University provides seamless access to professor-selected course materials through a user-friendly platform – helping every student succeed without worrying about cost or complexity."

eCampus is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus and ecampushighered .

