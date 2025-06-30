Calethos Announces Terravolt Infrastructure: A Geothermal-Powered Infrastructure Solution For Hyperscalers, Colocation Providers, And Data Center Developers.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tustin, CA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalEthos Inc., (OTCQB:GEDC), (“CalEthos” or the“Company”), today announced the formation of TerraVolt Infrastructure Inc. (TerraVolt), a subsidiary that was recently established to meet the escalating demand for sustainable, baseload, clean energy solutions for AI infrastructure and large-scale data centers.

TerraVolt's solution is an innovative Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Platform that will integrate behind-the-meter geothermal power plants with pre-permitted, construction-ready data center building sites that include utilities and fiber connectivity. TerraVolt plans to provide this turnkey solution to hyperscalers, colocation providers, and data center developers seeking to deploy new capacity faster and greener than with traditional power generation and transmission.

With grid-served power becoming less predictable in both cost and availability, the data center industry is seeking alternative power solutions that accelerate deployment timelines while meeting the critical demands for reliability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

CalEthos believes TerraVolt's IaaS Platform will be a game-changer for the data center industry. With AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing driving exponential growth in electricity consumption, the demand for sustainable, clean energy-powered infrastructure is critical:



The U.S. data center industry currently consumes 4% of all electricity produced and is projected to consume as much as 10% within the next five years.

Critically, CalEthos estimates that, less than 5% of existing data centers are powered“directly” with clean energy. Hyperscale, colocation providers, and data center developers are looking beyond traditional generation and transmission to solutions that offer better time-to-power and cleaner energy that helps them deliver capacity faster and achieve their carbon-neutral goals.



TerraVolt is actively evaluating sites in states with known geothermal resources that can be integrated with timely power plant construction, behind-the-meter power delivery, and large-scale data center developments.

About CalEthos

CalEthos, Inc. (OTCQB: GEDC) is a developer of sustainable data center solutions. The company is committed to leveraging clean energy resources to power data centers and support the growing demand for digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital to fund its development of an Infrastructure-as-a-Service Platform for the data center industry, to hire and contract the necessary resources to complete its development efforts, to build an adequate supply chain for required equipment, the Company's ability to complete construction of its planned power plants and shovel-ready data center building sites, meet customer requirements and to build an adequate operating organization to support customers when its geothermal powered Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform is completed; the demand for data center power in the U.S. and worldwide; the impact of the current supply chain challenges, which may impact the Company construction schedules; the demand for the Company's proposed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering; economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide; and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and operating personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.