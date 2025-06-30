403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Ban To Boom: The Real Story Of Crypto In Bolivia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's central bank reports a huge jump in cryptocurrency use since the government ended its ban in June 2024. Official data shows crypto transactions grew by 630% in just one year.
The total value of these transactions rose from $46.5 million in early 2024 to $294 million in the first half of 2025. By May 2025, Bolivians had used crypto in more than 10,000 transactions, with a total value of $430 million.
The government banned cryptocurrencies in 2014 to protect the country's money and stop financial problems. But as inflation increased and the boliviano lost value, many people wanted other ways to save and spend money.
In June 2024, the government allowed regulated crypto use through banks and official payment channels. Most crypto users in Bolivia are regular people, not big companies.
The central bank says individuals make 86% of all crypto transfers, and three out of four users are men. People mostly use popular platforms like Binance and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT).
These coins help Bolivians avoid losing money to inflation and make it easier to send or receive money from abroad. The government now requires all crypto exchanges and service providers to register with financial regulators.
Banks must report crypto transactions every day and check them against international sanctions lists. The government also started campaigns to teach people about crypto risks and how to avoid scams.
Even with these changes, crypto is not legal tender in Bolivia. Stores and businesses cannot accept it directly for payments. The government's main goal is to keep the financial system stable, not to push everyone to use crypto.
Peer-to-peer trading still happens outside government control, and crypto wallets are not covered by deposit insurance. Bolivia does not plan to launch its own digital currency.
Instead, officials focus on strict rules and anti-money laundering checks, following international standards. These numbers show that many Bolivians use crypto as a tool to deal with inflation and connect to the global market.
The government's new rules reflect a practical response to real economic problems. As inflation continues, more people may turn to crypto, but strict oversight remains a top priority.
The total value of these transactions rose from $46.5 million in early 2024 to $294 million in the first half of 2025. By May 2025, Bolivians had used crypto in more than 10,000 transactions, with a total value of $430 million.
The government banned cryptocurrencies in 2014 to protect the country's money and stop financial problems. But as inflation increased and the boliviano lost value, many people wanted other ways to save and spend money.
In June 2024, the government allowed regulated crypto use through banks and official payment channels. Most crypto users in Bolivia are regular people, not big companies.
The central bank says individuals make 86% of all crypto transfers, and three out of four users are men. People mostly use popular platforms like Binance and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT).
These coins help Bolivians avoid losing money to inflation and make it easier to send or receive money from abroad. The government now requires all crypto exchanges and service providers to register with financial regulators.
Banks must report crypto transactions every day and check them against international sanctions lists. The government also started campaigns to teach people about crypto risks and how to avoid scams.
Even with these changes, crypto is not legal tender in Bolivia. Stores and businesses cannot accept it directly for payments. The government's main goal is to keep the financial system stable, not to push everyone to use crypto.
Peer-to-peer trading still happens outside government control, and crypto wallets are not covered by deposit insurance. Bolivia does not plan to launch its own digital currency.
Instead, officials focus on strict rules and anti-money laundering checks, following international standards. These numbers show that many Bolivians use crypto as a tool to deal with inflation and connect to the global market.
The government's new rules reflect a practical response to real economic problems. As inflation continues, more people may turn to crypto, but strict oversight remains a top priority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment