Expert Says Italy, China Could Lead Sustainable Growth
(MENAFN) Despite ongoing global climate and economic challenges, significant opportunities exist for China and Italy to join forces on sustainable development, according to an Italian expert.
In an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, Andrea Appolloni, a management professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, emphasized China’s competitive edge in green industries.
He pointed out that this advantage could help bridge the technological gap Italy is currently facing.
"China's competitive advantage in sustainable industries can help fill the technology gap that Italy faces," Appolloni said. "Stronger ties could bring real solutions, especially in key sectors such as electric vehicles, smart grids and clean manufacturing."
Appolloni's comments come as Italy confronts increasing climate pressures. A recent severe heatwave has put a strain on the country’s agriculture, energy, and infrastructure systems, prompting urgent calls for a more rapid transition to green technologies.
In this context, Appolloni noted that Italy's journey towards sustainability is encountering several obstacles, including rising domestic costs, limited investment, and an economic slowdown in Europe, which has dampened export demand and diverted focus from environmental goals.
"China's rapid advancement in clean energy, electric vehicles and green technology over the past decade has positioned it as a crucial partner," he explained.
He further stressed that a strengthened China-Italy relationship could help both nations better navigate global supply chain disruptions and rising trade tensions. By fostering trust and harmonizing standards, he believes China and Italy could turn today's climate challenges into long-term growth opportunities.
As global markets undergo transformations due to competition and geopolitics, Italy’s increasing cooperation with China could play a pivotal role in securing its green future, Appolloni concluded.
