Hisense Showcases AI Technology Strength With AI YOUR LIFE Message At FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM
Driving the next generation of ULED AI TVs, Hi-View AI Engine X powers four key pillars: AI Picture for lifelike contrast, color, and motion; AI Sound for adaptive clarity and immersive acoustics; AI Scenario for automatic mode switching; and AI Energy for top performance with greater efficiency. Together, they create a more immersive, intelligent way to enjoy every match, goal, and moment on screen.
Beyond the screen, Hisense expands smart connectivity in the home through ConnectLife. From AI-guided cooking to personalized laundry care, users enjoy seamless, scenario-based intelligence. The PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator, with its 21-inch screen, serves as a convenient hub to manage appliances with ease.
For Hisense, whether it's screen or appliance, the essence is home - and the essence of home is love. Now enhanced by AI, that belief evolves-technology becomes more intuitive, responsive, and emotional. As global audiences celebrate football's finest moments, Hisense invites everyone to "Own the Moment" with intelligent products that understand, adapt, and inspire.
About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.
