Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Completes Share Buyback Programme


2025-06-30 04:04:22
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
HBM Healthcare Investments AG completes share buyback programme
30.06.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

On 27 June 2025, HBM Healthcare Investments AG concluded its 2022 share buyback programme, which was initiated in June 2022. A total of 252,610 shares of HBM Healthcare Investments AG were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, at a total cost of CHF 46.3 million. The shares were acquired for cancellation through a capital reduction.

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77


Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
