HBM Healthcare Investments AG Completes Share Buyback Programme
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
On 27 June 2025, HBM Healthcare Investments AG concluded its 2022 share buyback programme, which was initiated in June 2022. A total of 252,610 shares of HBM Healthcare Investments AG were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, at a total cost of CHF 46.3 million. The shares were acquired for cancellation through a capital reduction.
