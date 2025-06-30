HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HBM Healthcare Investments AG completes share buyback programme

30.06.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST



On 27 June 2025, HBM Healthcare Investments AG concluded its 2022 share buyback programme, which was initiated in June 2022. A total of 252,610 shares of HBM Healthcare Investments AG were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, at a total cost of CHF 46.3 million. The shares were acquired for cancellation through a capital reduction.

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at ... .

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41438887171 Fax: +41438887172 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0012627250 Valor: 1262725 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2162120