Mutares lists Terranor Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm

Terranor Group AB (publ) has commenced trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm

One of the leading providers of operation and maintenance services with revenues of approximately EUR 285 million (SEK 3,147 million) in 2024

Successful turnaround strategy implemented by Mutares since Terranor Group AB (publ)'s inception as a stand-alone entity in 2020/2021 Mutares sells 25% of the shares and remains majority shareholder with a 75% stake Munich, 30 June 2025 - Terranor Group AB (publ) (ISIN: SE0025159023, Ticker: TERNOR) (“Terranor”), a portfolio company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) (“Mutares”), celebrated their stock market debut today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The opening price was SEK 20.00 per share. This corresponds to a total value for all shares in the company of SEK 400 million, or approximately EUR 36 million.



The placement volume of 5,000,000 existing shares corresponds to 25% of the company's outstanding shares. With a 75% stake, Mutares remains the majority shareholder of Terranor. The gross exit proceeds for Mutares amount to approximately SEK 100 million, or around EUR 9 million. To cover any overallotment in connection with the offering, Mutares has granted an option to DNB Carnegie to acquire up to an additional 750,000 existing shares, corresponding to up to 15% of the total number of shares in the offering. Assuming that the overallotment option is exercised in full, the offering will comprise up to 5,750,000 existing shares, corresponding to 28.75% of the total number of shares and votes in Terranor.



Mutares has committed, under a lock-up agreement, not to sell any further shares for a period of 180 days from the first day of trading. The lock-up agreement is subject to certain exceptions or prior written approval from DNB Carnegie. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Terranor have committed to a lock-up period of 360 days. Their lock-up agreements are also subject to certain exceptions or prior written approval from DNB Carnegie. In addition, Terranor has undertaken not to resolve upon or propose to the general meeting an increase of the share capital through issuance of shares or other financial instruments for a period of 360 days without prior written approval from DNB Carnegie, subject to certain exceptions.



Terranor is one of the leading providers of operation and maintenance services with locations in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The company offers both winter services, such as snow removal and anti-slip protection, as well as summer services, including repairs and asphalt work. Additional services include green area maintenance, road safety and light infrastructure projects.



Mutares acquired the operations in Sweden and Finland in 2020 through a carve-out from NCC, followed by the acquisition of the Danish business in 2021. Following the acquisition and subsequent successful transformation by Mutares, Terranor has established itself as one of the leading players in road operation and maintenance in the Nordic region. Between 2022 and 2024, the company recorded a profitable average annual growth (CAGR) of 21%. It achieved revenues of approximately SEK 3,147 million (EUR 285 million) in the 2024 financial year, along with an adjusted EBIT of approximately SEK 78.9 million (EUR 7.2 million).



Terranor has a stable customer base and a well-diversified contract portfolio and sees good potential for future growth. The market for road infrastructure services is stable and generally supported by long-term structural trends such as urbanization, increasing traffic volumes, increasing complexity in road construction, and higher safety and environmental requirements.



Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments:“With the stock market listing of Terranor, we once again underscore our business model's strong value creation potential. We anticipate sustainable growth at Terranor driven by increasing demand for public infrastructure investments and a significant backlog in public-sector maintenance, growth from which a broader group of investors can now benefit.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



