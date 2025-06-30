Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' Scores Global HIT Despite Ban In India Check Here

Despite being banned in India, Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is making waves at the worldwide box office. The film, which also features Pakistani actress Hania Amir, has reportedly earned a substantial amount.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's film Sardaar Ji 3 faced significant controversy before its release due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. The controversy stemmed from the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, leading to a ban on Pakistani artists in India. The trailer's release, featuring Hania Amir, sparked further controversy, resulting in the film's ban in India. However, the film has received a tremendous response overseas, earning 11.03 crore in two days.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh faced criticism for casting Hania Amir. The movie was released everywhere except India and has been well-received abroad. Reports indicate a worldwide box office collection of 11.03 crore in two days. Diljit shared the collection figures on his Instagram story, revealing an opening day collection of 4.32 crore and 6.71 crore on the second day worldwide. The third-day collection is yet to be revealed.

About the Sardaar Ji Franchise

Both previous films in the Sardaar Ji franchise, Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, were box office hits. Sardaar Ji, released in 2015, reportedly set records with a business of 38.38 crore. Sardaar Ji 2, released in 2016, did a business of over 24 crore. Despite not being released in India, Sardaar Ji 3 is receiving a positive response overseas, solidifying Diljit's status as a global star. He has also worked in Bollywood films, starting with a cameo in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012), followed by Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Coolie No. 1, and Amar Singh Chamkila.