Gold Price DROPS On June 30: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices saw a slight decline on Monday. Rates for both 22 and 24 carat gold decreased in various cities across India, including Kolkata. This dip is notable as it comes just before the wedding season

Gold Price

Where do gold prices stand on Monday? Gold has seen a consistent decline after a previous surge. What's the current price of the yellow metal before the wedding season? Find out today's increase or decrease and check the rates in major Indian cities...

Kolkata Gold Rates Today:

24 Carat – ₹9,741 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹97,410 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹974,100 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

18 Carat – ₹7,306 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹73,060 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹730,600 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

22 Carat – ₹8,929 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹89,290 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹892,900 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

Patna Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,340 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹974,600 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Hyderabad Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,290 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹974,100 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Delhi Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,440 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹975,600 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Mumbai Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,290 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹974,100 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Jaipur Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,440 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹975,600 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Chennai Gold Rates Today:

22 Carat – ₹89,290 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹974,100 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).