Volkswagen Recalls 16,500 Vehicles Amid Fault In Front Airbag
The defect was identified during the company's routine quality inspections, based on data provided by a supplier. The recall is being carried out as a preventive measure.
The issue has been recorded in the inflator of the airbag, and this problem has been found in the following models: Polo, Passat, Taigo, ID.7, ID.7 Tourer, and ID.
The company's statement indicates that, in the event of an accident, there is a risk that the mentioned component could explode, releasing internal parts that could cause serious or even fatal injuries to passengers.
Vehicle owners are advised to contact authorized dealers after being notified by Volkswagen to have their vehicles inspected. During the repair, the front airbag will be deactivated, and it is recommended not to use the front passenger seat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment