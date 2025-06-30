Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Volkswagen Recalls 16,500 Vehicles Amid Fault In Front Airbag

2025-06-30 12:05:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany's Volkswagen company is recalling 16,500 vehicles due to a dangerous defect in the airbag, Azernews reports ciiting Spiegel .

The defect was identified during the company's routine quality inspections, based on data provided by a supplier. The recall is being carried out as a preventive measure.

The issue has been recorded in the inflator of the airbag, and this problem has been found in the following models: Polo, Passat, Taigo, ID.7, ID.7 Tourer, and ID.

The company's statement indicates that, in the event of an accident, there is a risk that the mentioned component could explode, releasing internal parts that could cause serious or even fatal injuries to passengers.

Vehicle owners are advised to contact authorized dealers after being notified by Volkswagen to have their vehicles inspected. During the repair, the front airbag will be deactivated, and it is recommended not to use the front passenger seat.

No comment

