Iran's Product Export Via Golestan Province To Kazakhstan Triples Over Several Years
He articulated that in juxtaposition to the temporal frame
spanning three years prior (from March 21, 2021, through March 20,
2022), this metric escalated to $149 million in the preceding
fiscal year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025);
conversely, three years prior, it constituted $43 million.
Hassanzadeh articulated that Kazakhstan possesses the potential to serve as a pivotal player in the economic and trade advancement of Iran, particularly within the context of Golestan Province. The implementation of specialized logistical hubs in both nations is pivotal for enhancing trade throughput between Iran and Kazakhstan, and strategic initiatives can be undertaken in this domain.
It is pertinent to highlight that the data from the Iranian Customs Administration indicates that during the initial bi-monthly period of the ongoing Iranian fiscal year (spanning from March 21 to May 21, 2025), the trade volume between Iran and Kazakhstan reached 82,800 metric tons, with a corresponding valuation of $36 million. The trade turnover experienced a contraction of 36.3 percent in terms of monetary value and a reduction of 33.3 percent in weight metrics when juxtaposed with the corresponding timeframe from the previous year, specifically from March 20 to May 20, 2024.
